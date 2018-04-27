NASCAR at Talladega: Jamie McMurray goes flying in final practice as 'The Big One' comes early

Talladega Superspeedway is famous for "The Big One," which for the uninitiated is a massive wreck that's bound to happen each time the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the track. Unfortunately, Christmas came early for 2017 playoff driver Jamie McMurray, who went soaring through the air at practice on Friday.

.@jamiemcmurray walked away under his own power after this incident at @TalladegaSuperS. pic.twitter.com/Xp6XiVHl9g — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 27, 2018

The drivers began drafting each other in the midst of a calm practice, when McMurray caught the wrong air and saw his No. 1 Chevrolet barrel-roll across the top of Ty Dillon's No. 31 and into the infield fence. The good news was McMurray was able to get out of the car under his own power without issue.

Wow that was huge. So happy @jamiemcmurray was able to get out after that. Never like to see a car go over. — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) April 27, 2018

"I just kept my eyes closed." Jamie McMurray is with Vince Welch. pic.twitter.com/DV69S7xfEU — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 27, 2018

McMurray obviously will have to go to a backup car for Sunday's race and will start from the rear of the field. Ty Dillon was also forced to pull his backup car out of the garage.

