NASCAR at Talladega odds, picks 2019: Model says Kurt Busch surprises at GEICO 500

The NASCAR schedule kicks into high gear Sunday with the 2019 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET. NASCAR's top drivers will compete in a star-studded field, with Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer and Denny Hamlin among the household names chasing the checkered flag. Joey Logano and Keselowski enter NASCAR at Talladega 2019 as the Vegas favorites at 8-1. They're followed closely by four other drivers going off at 10-1 in the latest 2019 GEICO 500 odds. Before locking in any 2019 GEICO 500 picks of your own, see the NASCAR predictions and projected leaderboard from SportsLine's proven model.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It also called Kyle Busch's huge win at Bristol earlier this month. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Talladega Superspeedway are in his blood. Now, his model simulated the 2019 GEICO 500 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For NASCAR at Talladega 2019, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 18-1 NASCAR at Talladega odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Busch has had plenty of success at this track, finishing in the top 10 in five of his last seven starts at Talladega. Plus, he's finished inside the top 12 in every race this season, which includes a runner-up showing at the Food City 500. He been a consistent threat all year and knows this track inside and out, so there's plenty of value to be had at 18-1.

One of the shocking 2019 GEICO 500 picks from the model: Denny Hamlin, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top five. There are far better values in a loaded NASCAR at Talladega lineup.

The 38-year-old veteran is second in the NASCAR standings after finishing in the top five in each of his last four races. However, he hasn't fared well at Talladega in recent years. In fact, he's made the top five just four times in his last 21 starts at this track.

Joey Logano 8-1

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Denny Hamlin 10-1

Kevin Harvick 10-1

Clint Bowyer 10-1

Kyle Busch 10-1

Aric Almirola 14-1

Ryan Blaney 14-1

Chase Elliott 14-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18-1

Martin Truex Jr. 18-1

Jimmie Johnson 18-1

Paul Menard 18-1

Kurt Busch 18-1

Daniel Suarez 18-1

Alex Bowman 30-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Matt Dibenedetto 30-1

Austin Dillon 40-1

Kyle Larson 40-1

William Byron 40-1

Ryan Newman 40-1