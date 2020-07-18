Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Cole Custer on his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Kentucky Speedway ( 1:24 )

Less than a week removed from NASCAR's showing in front of the largest American sports crowd since coronavirus shut down sports back in March, the sport is returning to Texas Motor Speedway for another race in front of another potentially large crowd. Texas state law allows as much as 50% capacity at events, which means up to 67,500 or so spectators at the track.

Of course, according to what track president Eddie Gossage told the Associated Press, a combination of this weekend's heat and the ongoing pandemic will likely keep attendance below that max threshold.

"To be perfectly honest, I think the place is going to look mostly empty," Gossage told the AP. "We're a different configuration than Bristol, and so they won't stand out as much as they did at Bristol, even if we have the same number of people."

The AP noted that Gossage did not give or confirm any specific numbers for Sunday's race.

Wednesday's NASCAR All0Star Race in Bristol was allowed to sell up to 30,000 tickets for the event, but reports indicate that attendance was closer to 20,000. Even though it wasn't a full house, the drivers were still thankful to be driving in front of fans again, with Clint Bowyer most notably saying it felt great to compete in front of people in the stands again.

How to watch O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

When: July 19, 3:00 P.M.

Where: Texas Motor Speedway

Channel: NBC Sports