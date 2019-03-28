NASCAR at Texas odds, picks 2019: Model says Denny Hamlin surprises at O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rolls on with a stop at Texas Motor Speedway for the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Brad Keselowski snapped Kyle Busch's two-race winning streak last week at Martinsville, and those two are the favorites in the latest 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds, with Busch going off at 5-2 and Keselowski close behind at 7-2. Only seven drivers are getting NASCAR at Texas odds shorter than 20-1, so there are plenty of value picks to be had at this 1.5-mile track. Before locking in your 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 picks, you'll want to see the top NASCAR at Texas predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It was also all over Kyle Busch as a top contender at the TicketGuardian 500, and four of the drivers in McClure's projected top five went on to top-five finishes at the Auto Club 400. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Texas Motor Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, we can tell you the model is again high on Hamlin, who makes a strong run at the checkered flag despite going off as a long shot at 25-1 NASCAR at Texas odds.

The 2019 Daytona 500 champion has led laps at Texas in two of his last three starts, including an extremely strong run in the fall race in 2017 when he was in front for 65 laps on his way to a third-place finish. He has 12 top-10 finishes at Texas and a pair of wins as well, so history says he has a strong chance to be near the top of the 2019 NASCAR at Texas leaderboard on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top five. Blaney has three consecutive top-five finishes coming into this race, but consistency has been an issue. He finished outside the top 20 in the two previous events on the NASCAR schedule.

Blaney owns a pair of top-five finishes at Texas, but also has finished outside the top 10 five times since the start of 2015.There are far better values in the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 lineup than the 10-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds of 25-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Check out the latest NASCAR at Texas odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard for the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, all from the model that has crushed its NASCAR picks.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Brad Keselowski 7-2

Joey Logano 5-1

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Denny Hamlin 25-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Clint Bowyer 30-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Chase Elliott 30-1