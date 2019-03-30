NASCAR at Texas odds, picks 2019: Model says Kurt Busch surprises at O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

All eyes of the NASCAR world will be on Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. Kyle Busch won here last year, outlasting a top five that also included Kevin Harvick, Jamie McMurray, Erik Jones, and Ryan Blaney. Not coincidentally, Busch is the favorite this time around, going off at 5-2 NASCAR at Texas odds. Busch has already won at Phoenix and Fontana this season, taking down two of the circuit's six major races so far. Brad Keselowski, who prevented Busch from three-peating last week, is second on the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds board at 7-2. The green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and Jimmie Johnson will start on the pole. Before you commit to any 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 picks and NASCAR predictions, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Developed by DFS pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking factors such as track history and recent results into account.

The model is off to a strong start in NASCAR this year, calling Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin a top-four contender from the start. It nailed eight of the top 10 drivers at the Pennzoil 400, which included putting winner Joey Logano in its projected top five. It was also all over Kyle Busch as a top contender at the TicketGuardian 500, and four of the drivers in McClure's projected top five went on to top-five finishes at the Auto Club 400. Anybody who has followed its picks is way up.

McClure, who has a mechanical engineering degree, grew up around race tracks. Big events at iconic venues like Texas Motor Speedway are in his blood. His model simulated the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

For the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, we can tell you the model is high on Kurt Busch, who's going off as a long shot at 30-1 NASCAR at Texas odds.

Busch has recorded three straight top-10 finishes at Texas Motor Speedway, including consecutive seventh-place runs. He led 40 laps of last year's spring race and won at this track 10 years ago.

He's been on a tear this season as well, finishing third at Atlanta, fifth at Las Vegas, seventh at Phoenix, and sixth at Fontana. He was also runner-up in the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona and has been hot with the 500 horsepower engine powering his No. 1 Chevrolet. He's one of the top values on the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds board and is a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

And a massive shocker: Ryan Blaney, one of the top Vegas favorites at 10-1, doesn't even crack the top five. Blaney has three consecutive top-five finishes coming into this race, but consistency has been an issue. He finished outside the top 20 in the two previous events on the NASCAR schedule.

Blaney owns a pair of top-five finishes at Texas, but also has finished outside the top 10 five times since the start of 2015.There are far better values in the 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 lineup than the 10-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

The model is also targeting three other drivers with 2019 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 odds of 25-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big.

Kyle Busch 5-2

Brad Keselowski 7-2

Joey Logano 5-1

Kevin Harvick 5-1

Martin Truex Jr. 7-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Jimmie Johnson 16-1

Kyle Larson 18-1

Denny Hamlin 25-1

Aric Almirola 30-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Clint Bowyer 30-1

Erik Jones 30-1

Chase Elliott 30-1