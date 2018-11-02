NASCAR at Texas odds, picks, predictions 2018: Fade Kyle Busch, back Erik Jones in AAA Texas 500

Just three spots in the finals remain as the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs continue on Sunday with the AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET. The latest 2018 NASCAR at Texas odds have Kyle Busch as the 7-2 favorite, followed by Kevin Harvick at 4-1, Martin Truex Jr. at 5-1, and Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski at 8-1. Joey Logano secured his spot in the finals after winning last week at Martinsville, but who punches the second ticket? Before you book your own 2018 NASCAR at Texas picks, you'll want to check out what former Vegas bookmaker and NASCAR handicapper Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts nailed last week's NASCAR Playoffs 2018 race, calling for Logano to take the checkered flag at Martinsville despite being a 12-1 underdog. The result: Logano bumped Truex Jr. out of the way on the final lap for the huge victory.

Roberts also picked the winner in first two races of the NASCAR playoffs, calling for Keselowski to win at Vegas at 12-1 odds and for Busch to secure his seventh win of the season, which he did in Richmond after starting from the 11th spot. Roberts also picked Truex Jr. four weeks ago at Charlotte, who was in line to win before Jimmie Johnson wiped him out on the final lap.

In the 2017 playoffs, Roberts picked nine of 10 winners. That was no fluke: In 2016, he told readers to back Hamlin at 15-1 in the Daytona 500. The result: Hamlin edged Truex for the checkered flag. Roberts also nailed Hamlin at 40-1 to win at Watkins Glen later that year.

Now, he has analyzed the 2018 NASCAR at Texas field from every possible angle and locked in his AAA Texas 500 picks. You can see his entire projected leaderboard only at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's not picking Busch, despite being a three-time winner at the track including the spring stop. Motivation is the key factor in Roberts fading the favorite.

"He has the most Playoff points and just needs to play it safe to advance to the final race at Homestead in three weeks," Roberts told SportsLine. "That's not really his style, but big-picture racing is what he should do."

Instead, one of the 2018 NASCAR at Texas picks he likes to finish near the front: Erik Jones, an 18-1 darkhorse who has been close at Texas several times before.

For the win, Roberts is backing a driver with double-digit odds to shock the field by winning the AAA Texas 500. He also has two other drivers with double-digit odds making strong runs at the checkered flag. Anyone who backs them could hit it big.

So who wins NASCAR at Texas? And which long shots stun NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier NASCAR handicapper, and find out.