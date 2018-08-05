NASCAR at Watkins Glen LIVE updates, results, TV, live stream: Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. win stages
Following along for live updates from upstate New York
NASCAR is in New York this weekend for some road-racing action at Watkins Glen International. Sunday's race marks the second of three road races this season, with Martin Truex Jr. winning at Sonoma earlier in June and the debut of the Charlotte Roval course looming in the playoffs.
Truex is the defending winner at The Glen, and hopes to keep pace with his "Big 3" counterparts Kevin Harvick and last week's Pocono champion Kyle Busch. Just five races remain in the regular season, as drivers look to join those three drivers along with Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Erik Jones in the September's Round of 16.
While Truex, Harvick and Busch have accounted for 16 wins in the first 21 races, however, road courses often provide an opportunity for a new winner to emerge.
Truex won Stage 1 after Kyle Busch pit from the lead with three to go on a strategy call. Jimmie Johnson finished the stage second followed by William Byron, Michael McDowell and Brad Keselowski to round out the top five. Its the seventh stage win of the season for Truex, who collects an additional playoff point, bringing his total to 27.
Chase Elliott passed Busch for the lead and won Stage 2. It's the third stage win in as many weeks for the 22-year-old. Elliott only had three stage wins total last season. Busch finished the stage second followed by Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones and Truex in the top five.
How to watch the Cup Series GoBowling at The Glen
Location: Watkins Glen International
Date: Sunday, Aug. 5
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Length: 90 laps/220.86 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 20
Stage 2: Ends on lap 40
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 90
TV: NBC
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow along with our live blog for updates, highlights and analysis. If the blog isn't working for you click here.
Stage 1: Busch dominates while Truex gets the playoff point
Denny Hamlin started on the pole and led the first lap before surrendering the lead to his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Joey Logano went spinning into the sand on the second lap, but no caution came out. Regardless, Logano was put on the damaged vehicle policy and after taking his car to the garage for repairs he was ruled out for the race.
It was an aggressive race from the start with Aric Almirola bringing out the first caution just three laps in. The No. 10 made contact with Ryan Blaney before spinning and making hard contact with the wall.
Kyle Busch held the lead on the restart with Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott not far behind. David Ragan and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went on to make contact and spin, but no caution came out. Stenhouse did have to come into the pits for damage repairs.
Busch pit from the lead toward the end of the stage, forfeiting a playoff point in favor of an attempt at the race win. Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Elliott and Erik Jones were among others in the top 10 that pit before the end of Stage 1 as well. Truex stayed out and went on to collect his seventh stage win of the season
Stage 1 results
- Martin Truex Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point)
- Jimmie Johnson (9 points)
- William Byron (8 points)
- Michael McDowell (7 points)
- Brad Keselowski (6 points)
- Ryan Newman (5 points)
- Alex Bowman (4 points)
- Chris Buescher (3 points)
- Paul Menard (2 points)
- Matt Kenseth (1 point)
Stage 2: Chase Elliott makes his move
Since he pit before the end of Stage 1, Kyle Busch was able to restart Stage 2 from the lead ahead of Hamlin. On the restart, Busch shot out ahead of the field while Elliott moved into second place.
Elliott continued to put the pressure on Busch, riding his back bumper and trying every move to get around him before eventually making the pass for the lead with 13 to go in the stage. The Most Popular Driver Award frontrunner, Elliott, was met with an eruption from the crowd when he took the lead away from the controversial driver Busch.
Unlike Busch in Stage 1, Elliott stayed out at the end of Stage 2, holding off the No. 18 to win his third stage of the season.
Stage 2 results
- Chase Elliott (10 points plus 1 playoff point)
- Kyle Busch (9 points)
- Denny Hamlin (8 points)
- Erik Jones (7 points)
- Martin Truex Jr. (6 points)
- Jamie McMurray (5 points)
- Kevin Harvick (4 points)
- Kyle Larson (3 points)
- Ryan Blaney (2 points)
- Daniel Suarez (1 point)
