NASCAR at Watkins Glen LIVE updates, results, TV, live stream: Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. win stages

NASCAR is in New York this weekend for some road-racing action at Watkins Glen International. Sunday's race marks the second of three road races this season, with Martin Truex Jr. winning at Sonoma earlier in June and the debut of the Charlotte Roval course looming in the playoffs.

Truex is the defending winner at The Glen, and hopes to keep pace with his "Big 3" counterparts Kevin Harvick and last week's Pocono champion Kyle Busch. Just five races remain in the regular season, as drivers look to join those three drivers along with Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano and Erik Jones in the September's Round of 16.

While Truex, Harvick and Busch have accounted for 16 wins in the first 21 races, however, road courses often provide an opportunity for a new winner to emerge.

How to watch the Cup Series GoBowling at The Glen

Location: Watkins Glen International

Date: Sunday, Aug. 5

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Length: 90 laps/220.86 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 20

Stage 2: Ends on lap 40

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 90

TV: NBC

Stage 1: Busch dominates while Truex gets the playoff point

Denny Hamlin started on the pole and led the first lap before surrendering the lead to his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Joey Logano went spinning into the sand on the second lap, but no caution came out. Regardless, Logano was put on the damaged vehicle policy and after taking his car to the garage for repairs he was ruled out for the race.

.@joeylogano goes around early but keeps his 22 machine moving! pic.twitter.com/nnqkpMfJQK — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 5, 2018

It was an aggressive race from the start with Aric Almirola bringing out the first caution just three laps in. The No. 10 made contact with Ryan Blaney before spinning and making hard contact with the wall.

Kyle Busch held the lead on the restart with Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott not far behind. David Ragan and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went on to make contact and spin, but no caution came out. Stenhouse did have to come into the pits for damage repairs.

Take another look at the contact between @DavidRagan and @StenhouseJr, sending the two drivers spinning. pic.twitter.com/1Wp2T9d0bJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 5, 2018

Busch pit from the lead toward the end of the stage, forfeiting a playoff point in favor of an attempt at the race win. Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Elliott and Erik Jones were among others in the top 10 that pit before the end of Stage 1 as well. Truex stayed out and went on to collect his seventh stage win of the season

Stage 1 results

Martin Truex Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Jimmie Johnson (9 points) William Byron (8 points) Michael McDowell (7 points) Brad Keselowski (6 points) Ryan Newman (5 points) Alex Bowman (4 points) Chris Buescher (3 points) Paul Menard (2 points) Matt Kenseth (1 point)

Stage 2: Chase Elliott makes his move

Since he pit before the end of Stage 1, Kyle Busch was able to restart Stage 2 from the lead ahead of Hamlin. On the restart, Busch shot out ahead of the field while Elliott moved into second place.

Elliott continued to put the pressure on Busch, riding his back bumper and trying every move to get around him before eventually making the pass for the lead with 13 to go in the stage. The Most Popular Driver Award frontrunner, Elliott, was met with an eruption from the crowd when he took the lead away from the controversial driver Busch.

There's the move... Chase Elliott takes the lead from Kyle Busch at Watkins Glen pic.twitter.com/yyGAPmHjMm — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) August 5, 2018

Unlike Busch in Stage 1, Elliott stayed out at the end of Stage 2, holding off the No. 18 to win his third stage of the season.

Stage 2 results