Shane van Gisbergen has quickly established himself as the most dominant road racer in NASCAR and the 36-year-old from New Zealand will put those skills on display once again at the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday. Watkins Glen International first hosted the NASCAR Cup Series in 1957 and it's been a permanent fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1986. Kyle Larson is a two-time winner at The Glen and is listed at +1100 in the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen odds, but it's van Gisbergen installed as the +135 favorite.

He's followed in the NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds by Connor Zilisch (+450), a 19-year-old who has five wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season who will be making his fourth career start in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. The green flag will drop at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the race is scheduled for 90 laps around the eight-turn, 2.45-mile road course at Watkins Glen. Before entering any 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen picks, be sure to see the latest 2025 NASCAR at Watkins Glen predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

McClure's model began the 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott's win in the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray for a +300 payout. Then it went on to predict Kyle Larson in Miami (+350), Christopher Bell's NASCAR All-Star Race win (+600), Denny Hamlin's win in Michigan (+650), Shane van Gisbergen's win in Mexico City (+330), Elliott's win in Atlanta (+1500) and van Gisbergen again in Chicago (+150) and Sonoma (+125).

All told, the model has nailed eight winners this year and a whopping 26 winners since 2021.

Top 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen predictions

For Sunday's 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen, the model is high on Kyle Busch, even though he's listed for as high as +3300 in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Watkins Glen odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Busch is a two-time winner at Watkins Glen International and the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion likely needs a victory if he's going to avoid missing the NASCAR playoffs for a second consecutive season. Busch is currently 15th in the standings, but with 13 winners so far this year, he's facing a 73-point gap to reach current bubble boy Chris Buescher.

The 43-year-old has 63 all-time wins in the NASCAR Cup Series as well as 102 wins in the Xfinity Series and 67 wins in the Craftsman Truck Series. Busch has had a pair of top-five finishes in road races this season (his only two of the year) and he should be a factor on Sunday at Watkins Glen.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: Ty Gibbs finishes top 10 for a +110 payout. He's a potentially a strong value pick for your Watkins Glen NASCAR prop bets at DraftKings.

The 22-year-old is also hunting a victory to get back into the NASCAR postseason and he's coming off strong runs in Mexico City, Chicago and Sonoma (the last three road races this season). He led 27 laps before finishing 11th in Mexico City, was second in the Chicago Street Race and then finished seventh in Sonoma.

Gibbs is 87 points behind Buescher in the NASCAR standings and is down to three races to earn his way in and Watkins Glen may present his best chance. He finished fifth here in 2023.

How to make 2025 NASCAR at Watkins Glen picks

2025 NASCAR Watkins Glen odds, drivers, lineup

(odds via DraftKings subject to change)

Shane van Gisbergen +135

Connor Zilisch +450

Kyle Larson +1100

William Byron +1100

Christopher Bell +1100

Michael McDowell +1400

Chase Elliott +1600

Kyle Busch +1800

Tyler Reddick +2000

Ross Chastain +2000

Chris Buescher +2000

AJ Allmendinger +2000

Chase Briscoe +2200

Ty Gibbs +2500

Carson Hocevar +3500

Alex Bowman +3500

Daniel Suarez +4500

Joey Logano +5500

Austin Cindric +6500

Ryan Blaney +7000

Denny Hamlin +8000

Ryan Preece +9000

Brad Keselowski +10000

Todd Gilliland +17000

Bubba Wallace +17000

Zane Smith +20000

Noah Gragson +20000

Erik Jones +20000

Justin Haley +25000

John Hunter Nemechek +25000

Cole Custer +25000

Josh Berry +30000

Austin Dillon +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +40000

Ty Dillon +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

Cody Ware +70000

Katherine Legge +100000

Josh Bilicki +100000

JJ Yeley +100000