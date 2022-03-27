Last season's NASCAR Cup Series started with seven different drivers winning the first seven races, and that parity has carried over to this year. After William Byron's Atlanta win last week, five different drivers have won the first five races entering Sunday's 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. It will be just the second Cup Series race ever to take place at the Circuit of the Americas, as the Austin track made its NASCAR debut in 2021. At 3.426 miles long, it's the second-longest track on the NASCAR schedule, and the green flag for NASCAR at COTA will drop at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Austin debut last year and is the 9-4 favorite this year, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Other contenders in the 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds include Kyle Larson (7-2), Martin Truex Jr. (13-2) and Kyle Busch (10-1). Before scouring the 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting lineup and making any 2022 NASCAR Austin predictions, be sure to see the latest 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a strong 3-1 payout. The model also nailed Kyle Larson winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at 5-2 in Texas and hit Larson again at the Ally 400 for another 5-2 payout. Then, it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout.

It also called Larson's win at Texas for an 11-4 payout and his win at Kansas for a 9-4 payout in back-to-back weeks before nailing Larson to win the season-finale in Phoenix to claim the NASCAR Cup Championship. In total, it called five of Larson's wins during a historic season and has gone 7-5 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start the 2022 NASCAR season. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns on its NASCAR picks.

Top 2022 NASCAR at COTA predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Denny Hamlin, even though he's an 18-1 long shot in the latest 2022 NASCAR at Austin odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Hamlin finished third in final Cup Series standings last year, marking his third straight finish in the top five. As dependable and consistent as any driver, the veteran has seven top-10 Cup Series finishes over the last eight years.

Hamlin has four top-10s in his last five road course appearances. He's led at some point in his last three road course races, which include Watkins Glen, Indy's Road Course and Charlotte Roval. His experience and success is nearly unmatched on these types of tracks, which gives him plenty of value for 2022 NASCAR at Austin bets.

And a massive shocker: Martin Truex Jr., one of the Vegas favorites at 13-2, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top five. There are far better values in this open 2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starting grid. Truex has four wins on road courses in his career and was once in the conversation for best road racer in NASCAR, but he's been surpassed by youngsters like Elliott and Larson in recent years.

Last season, his familiarity with Sonoma and Watkins Glen yielded a pair of third-place finishes, but he finished outside the top 10 in four of the other five road races. He finished 35th in the inaugural race at Circuit of the Americas thanks to a crash, and any information he could have gleaned from that start will likely be moot considering the weather conditions and the new "Next-Gen" car.

2022 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix odds

Chase Elliott 9-4

Kyle Larson 7-2

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Kyle Busch 10-1

William Byron 12-1

A.J. Allmendinger 15-1

Austin Cindric 15-1

Denny Hamlin 18-1

Christopher Bell 18-1

Chase Briscoe 20-1

Joey Logano 20-1

Ryan Blaney 25-1

Alex Bowman 35-1

Kurt Busch 40-1

Kevin Harvick 40-1

Tyler Reddick 40-1

Ross Chastain 40-1

Brad Keselowski 60-1

Michael McDowell 100-1

Austin Dillon 100-1

Daniel Suarez 100-1

Erik Jones 100-1

Chris Buescher 125-1

Justin Haley 150-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Aric Almirola 150-1

Bubba Wallace 250-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 250-1

Todd Gilliland 500-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Kaz Grala 500-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Corey Lajoie 1000-1

Andy Lally 1000-1

Joey Hand 1500-1

Boris Said 2000-1

Loris Hezemans 2500-1

Josh Bilicki 2500-1

Cody Ware 2500-1