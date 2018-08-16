NASCAR Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol: Times, TV schedule, live stream, qualifying info

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. lead the NASCAR Cup Series into Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for a Saturday night race under the lights. Green flag is scheduled to fly at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Playoffs are officially a month away, and multiple drivers will be looking to clinch their spot with a win. "The Big 3" of Harvick, Busch and Truex are already in alongside Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon. Eight spots remain in the Round of 16, and with three races left, at least five drivers will clinch on merit.

How to watch the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, Aug. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 500 laps/266.5 miles

Stage 1: Ends on Lap 125

Stage 2: Ends on Lap 250

Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 500

TV: NBCSN

TV: NBCSN

Kyle Busch looking to even the stakes

Harvick put on an absolute show last week at Michigan, taking sole possession for the series lead in wins and playoff points over competitor Kyle Busch. Fortunately for the No. 18 team, Rowdy has a chance to pull even with Harvick at one of his best overall tracks.

Busch has seven wins -- most among active drivers -- at Bristol, including two over his past two races. Last year, Busch dominated the weekend, sweeping the Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series races. In addition to the seven Cup wins, Busch has nine Xfinity wins and five Truck wins so it's safe to say he's no stranger to Victory Lane there.

As for Harvick, he's no slouch at the short track either. He's pulled in two career wins at Bristol, with the latest coming in 2016. It's been a different year for Harvick, though, as he's shown that his No. 4 can compete just about anywhere. Expect another fierce battle among two of "The Big 3" this weekend.

Trials and tribulations for Truex

We intentionally mentioned a battle between just two of the top three drivers in the sport for a reason. Plain and simple, Martin Truex Jr. has not been good at Bristol. Truex has averaged a finish of 20.7 in 25 starts and only has one top 10 in the last seven years there. Luckily for him, it came last season in the playoff race, so things may be looking up.

However, if you've been following this season at all, you may have noticed when Harvick and Busch win, Truex follows suit shortly after. Busch and Harvick have won three of the last four races, meaning Truex is due for one sooner or later. We're not entirely sure it'll be at Bristol though.

Fords figuring it out

We have a few drivers to get to here, so let's start with the one that's highest in the regular-season standings without a win: Kurt Busch. While Kyle is more known for Bristol success, Kurt is no slouch either. In fact, Kyle Busch is the only driver that has more wins at the track than Kurt who has five.

In addition, Busch owns 10 top-5 and 17 top-10 finishes at the track. He's coming off five-consecutive top-10 finishes and has led 150 laps over that span. The time has never been more ripe for the Stewart-Haas Racing veteran.

Next up, let's move to another Ford driver currently in the playoffs on merit in Ryan Blaney. The 24-year-old popular driver only has one top-10 finish at Bristol, but was contending for the race win before crashing out in April's race. He's won there at every level except the Cup Series and will hope to do so on Saturday.

Finally, let's close with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing team. Stenhouse hasn't been very good this year after making the playoffs last year but still sits 17th in the regular-season standings right on the playoff bubble. While Stenhouse is known as a restrictor-plate racer, ironically, his best track is the half-mile Bristol.

Stenhouse has six top-10 finishes in 11 starts there and has an average finish of 10.8. He's also finished runner-up twice at Bristol, with the most recent second-place finish coming in August 2016. Perhaps Saturday night could be an opportunity for Stenhouse to sneak a spot back in the Round of 16.