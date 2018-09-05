NASCAR Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: TV schedule, times, live stream, standings, playoff implications
Here's what you need to know for the final race of the NASCAR regular season
NASCAR heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the final race of the regular season on Sunday. Just two spots remain in the Round of 16 as drivers look to clinch their position on merit or by taking the trip to Victory Lane.
The 14 drivers already in the playoffs include Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon. If the playoffs were to start prior to Sunday, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman would be in on merit.
Both Bowman and Johnson are likely to clinch on merit Sunday, as long as the winner of the race is already in the playoffs. If we see a new, unexpected winner -- much like Kasey Kahne at Indianapolis last season -- one of those two drivers could miss out on the playoffs.
For Johnson, it would be a devastating blow as the No. 48 team has not finished lower than 11th in the standings in any of its seasons with the seven-time champion. Johnson is also in a sponsorship pickle, with Lowe's departing at the end of the year. The possibility of not making the playoffs could hurt Johnson's chances at bringing a new sponsor in for next season, and, as we learned with Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing earlier this week, nothing is guaranteed in NASCAR anymore.
Which drivers could play spoiler and find their way into the playoffs with a win? Here's a look at previous winners who have not already clinched a spot in the Round of 16. Since Johnson would technically be in on merit, we're leaving his four IMS wins off this list.
- Kasey Kahne (2017 winner)
- Ryan Newman (2013 winner)
- Paul Menard (2011 winner)
- Jamie McMurray (2010 winner)
- William Byron (2017 Xfinity Series winner)
- Ty Dillon (2014 Xfinity Series winner)
How to watch the Big Machine Vodka Brickyard 400
Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Length: 400 miles/160 laps
Stage 1: Ends on Lap 50
Stage 2: Ends on Lap 100
Final stage: Scheduled for Lap 160
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings
|POSITION
|DRIVER
|CAR #
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|WINS
|PLAYOFF POINTS
1.
Kyle Busch
18
1038
LEADER
6
35
2.
Kevin Harvick
4
999
-39
7
40
3.
Martin Truex Jr.
78
883
-155
4
27
4.
Kurt Busch
41
835
-203
1
7
5.
Joey Logano
22
818
-220
1
8
6.
Brad Keselowski
2
785
-253
1
9
7.
Kyle Larson
42
783
-255
0
2
8.
Clint Bowyer
14
777
-261
2
10
9.
Ryan Blaney
12
755
-283
0
5
10.
Denny Hamlin
11
738
-300
0
2
11.
Chase Elliott
9
737
-301
1
8
12.
Aric Almirola
10
681
-357
0
1
13.
Erik Jones
20
679
-359
1
5
14.
Jimmie Johnson
48
605
-433
0
0
15.
Alex Bowman
88
586
-452
0
0
16.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
518
-520
0
2
17.
Ryan Newman
31
503
-535
0
0
18.
Austin Dillon
3
496
-542
1
5
