NASCAR Brickyard 400 LIVE updates, results: Clint Bowyer, Matt Kenseth win stages

Inclement weather forced NASCAR to postpone Sunday's Brickyard 400 to Monday afternoon. Monday's Cup race, the last of the regular season, is now in action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Just two spots remain in the Round of 16 as drivers look to clinch their position on merit or by taking the trip to Victory Lane.

The 14 drivers already in the playoffs include Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon. If the playoffs started before this race, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman would be in on merit.

Bowyer won Stage 1 ahead of Kurt Busch, while Truex crashed out of the race. Hamlin finished the stage third ahead of Larson, Kyle Busch, Keselowski, Almirola, Paul Menard, Elliott and Jones to round out the top 10.

Matt Kenseth capitalized on strategy in Stage 2, taking his first green-and-white checkered of the season after pitting on a different cycle than the others. Elliott finished the stage second followed by Jones, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez, Keselowski, Byron, Ryan Newman and Johnson.

Stage 1: Competition cautions cause strategy calls

Since qualifying was cancelled due to weather, Kyle Busch -- the regular-season points leader entering the race -- started on the pole. He led all 11 laps before the competition caution came out. Busch intended to come down pit road before the caution flew on a strategy call, but missed the entrance. Harvick was able to pit but was penalized for an uncontrolled tire during his stop. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also got penalized for an uncontrolled tire.

The penalty dropped Harvick to the rear of the field for the restart. During the competition caution, Busch's teammate Denny Hamlin stayed out and restarted from the lead. Despite not taking new tires, Hamlin was able to pull away from Busch as the stage progressed.

Hamlin held the lead until the competition caution, but not before Bowyer passed Busch for second place. Kurt Busch and Harvick pitted right before the competition caution, taking tires instead of fuel to flip the field under yellow. Harvick's strategy wouldn't pay off because he had to come down pit road a second time with an air hose issue while things also got worse for Stenhouse when he was dinged for speeding on entry.

Bowyer opted to take two tires instead of four and won the race off pit road. He restarted second behind Kurt Busch, who led the way as Stage 1 wound down. Not long after, Truex blew a tire, went spinning and suffered heavy damage before bringing his car in for the day.

The caution came out yet again, but this time it was Bowyer assuming the lead on the restart. Bowyer battled teammate Kurt Busch before eventually driving on to win the stage.

Stage 1 results

Clint Bowyer (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kurt Busch (9 points) Denny Hamlin (8 points) Kyle Larson (7 points) Kyle Busch (6 points) Brad Keselowski (5 points) Aric Almirola (4 points) Paul Menard (3 points) Chase Elliott (2 points) Erik Jones (1 point)

Stage 2: Fuel strategy continues

Kyle Busch and Harvick stayed out between stages, while Ryan Blaney won the race off pit road. Busch held the lead on the restart, as Harvick pushed past Menard for second. As Busch continued to lead, Bubba Wallace and David Starr made heavy contact and both crashed out of the race. Wallace got out of his car and signaled a thumbs up to the fans to indicate he was OK.

Under yellow, most of the leaders stayed out while drivers like Logano, Keselowski and Kurt Busch came in for adjustments. Kyle Busch restarted from the lead with a little over 35 to go in the stage.

Shortly after, Alex Bowman and AJ Allmendinger made contact and crashed, with each car suffering a decent amount of damage. Allmendinger had to have his car towed off the track. Bowman avoided the inside wall on the crash, which could have caused catastrophic damage. Bowman's crash all but ensured Jimmie Johnson's spot in the playoffs, while Bowman would have only been at risk with a new winner.

Harvick restarted from the lead with William Byron alongside him. Byron then began to slide while Bowyer and Blaney trailed the No. 4 car. As things began to materialize, JJ Yeley went spinning and brought out yet another caution.

Harvick stayed out under yellow while Keselowski and Byron came in. Byron was penalized for an uncontrolled tire. Harvick restarted from the lead and paced the field while Bowyer and Blaney trailed behind him once again.

The No. 4 car came down pit road from the lead with 10 to go in the stage, which handed the lead over to Bowyer. As Bowyer led, Kenseth asserted himself, climbing into the top five with five to go in the stage. Instead of staying out and gambling on fuel, Bowyer came down pit road alongside Denny Hamlin at the end of the stage to set them up for the final stage. Aric Almirola also pit near the end of the stage, but was dinged for a speeding penalty.

After the leaders pit, Kenseth assumed the lead with Chase Elliott in his rearview. Right before Kenseth came around for the green-and-white checkered, Kyle Busch pit, and was penalized for pitting too soon. Kenseth would then go on unchallenged to win the stage. Kyle Busch has clinched the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship and the 15 playoff points that come along with it.

Stage 2 results: