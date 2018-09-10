NASCAR Brickyard 400 LIVE updates, results, TV schedule, live stream: Clint Bowyer wins Stage 1

Inclement weather forced NASCAR to postpone Sunday's Brickyard 400 to Monday afternoon. Monday's Cup race, the last of the regular season, is now in action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Just two spots remain in the Round of 16 as drivers look to clinch their position on merit or by taking the trip to Victory Lane.

The 14 drivers already in the playoffs include Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Erik Jones and Austin Dillon. If the playoffs started before this race, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman would be in on merit.

Bowyer won Stage 1 ahead of Kurt Busch, while Truex crashed out of the race. Hamlin finished the stage third ahead of Larson, Kyle Busch, Keselowski, Almirola, Paul Menard, Elliott and Jones to round out the top 10.

Stage 1: Competition cautions cause strategy calls

Since qualifying was cancelled due to weather, Kyle Busch -- the regular-season points leader entering the race -- started on the pole. He led all 11 laps before the competition caution came out. Busch intended to come down pit road before the caution flew on a strategy call, but missed the entrance. Harvick was able to pit but was penalized for an uncontrolled tire during his stop. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also got penalized for an uncontrolled tire.

The penalty dropped Harvick to the rear of the field for the restart. During the competition caution, Busch's teammate Denny Hamlin stayed out and restarted from the lead. Despite not taking new tires, Hamlin was able to pull away from Busch as the stage progressed.

Hamlin held the lead until the competition caution, but not before Bowyer passed Busch for second place. Kurt Busch and Harvick pitted right before the competition caution, taking tires instead of fuel to flip the field under yellow. Harvick's strategy wouldn't pay off because he had to come down pit road a second time with an air hose issue while things also got worse for Stenhouse when he was dinged for speeding on entry.

Bowyer opted to take two tires instead of four and won the race off pit road. He restarted second behind Kurt Busch, who led the way as Stage 1 wound down. Not long after, Truex blew a tire, went spinning and suffered heavy damage before bringing his car in for the day.

The caution came out yet again, but this time it was Bowyer assuming the lead on the restart. Bowyer battled teammate Kurt Busch before eventually driving on to win the stage.

Stage 1 results