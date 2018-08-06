NASCAR CEO Brian France arrested in Hamptons, charged with DUI, possession of oxycodone
France was pulled over after blowing through a stop sign
NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian France was arrested on Long Island, N.Y., on Sunday night and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a release sent out by the Sag Harbor Village Police Department.
The release says that France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. local time, not long after Chase Elliott secured his first career win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen. France was reportedly driving a 2017 Lexus and passed through a stop sign. Officers pulled France over and deemed that he was driving the vehicle while intoxicated. Officers reportedly found oxycodone on France during a search.
France was held overnight in The Hamptons before being released just after 9 a.m. ET on Monday after his arraignment. While France is a Long Island resident in the summer, he was not at the track in upstate New York prior to his arrest.
TMZ first reported the story. More to come.
