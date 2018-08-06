NASCAR CEO Brian France arrested in Hamptons, charged with DUI, possession of oxycodone

NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian France was arrested on Long Island, N.Y., on Sunday night and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a release sent out by the Sag Harbor Village Police Department.

The release says that France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. local time, not long after Chase Elliott secured his first career win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen. France was reportedly driving a 2017 Lexus and passed through a stop sign. Officers pulled France over and deemed that he was driving the vehicle while intoxicated. Officers reportedly found oxycodone on France during a search.

#BREAKING Here is the official press release from the Sag Harbor, NY police department on the arrest of NASCAR CEO Brian France. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/JILGM60EOa — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) August 6, 2018

France was held overnight in The Hamptons before being released just after 9 a.m. ET on Monday after his arraignment. While France is a Long Island resident in the summer, he was not at the track in upstate New York prior to his arrest.

TMZ first reported the story. More to come.