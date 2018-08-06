NASCAR CEO Brian France faces DUI, possession charges: mugshot, details of Hamptons arrest

France was pulled over after blowing through a stop sign

NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian France was arrested on Long Island, N.Y., on Sunday night and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a release sent out by the Sag Harbor Village Police Department.

The release says that France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. local time, not long after Chase Elliott secured his first career win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen. France was reportedly driving a 2017 Lexus and passed through a stop sign. Officers pulled France over and deemed that he was driving the vehicle while intoxicated. Officers reportedly found oxycodone on France during a search. 

"We are aware of an incident that occurred last night and are in the process of gathering information," NASCAR said in a statement. "We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts."

France was held overnight in The Hamptons before being released just after 9 a.m. ET on Monday after his arraignment. While France is a Long Island resident in the summer, he was not at the track in upstate New York prior to his arrest.

TMZ first reported the story. More to come. 

Our Latest Stories