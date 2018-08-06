NASCAR CEO Brian France takes leave of absence following DUI, drug possession charges

NASCAR CEO and Chairman Brian France has taken an indefinite leave of absence following his arrest on Sunday night on Long Island, N.Y.. France faces charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Per NASCAR, Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France has assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer. Jim France is the son of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. and the uncle to Brian France.

Brian France also released a statement following his arrest: "I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night. Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs."

A release from the Sag Harbor Village Police Department says that France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. local time, not long after Chase Elliott secured his first career win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen. France was reportedly driving a 2017 Lexus and passed through a stop sign. Officers pulled France over and deemed that he was driving the vehicle while intoxicated. Officers reportedly found oxycodone on France during a search.

France was held overnight in The Hamptons before being released just after 9 a.m. ET on Monday after his arraignment. While France is a Long Island resident in the summer, he was not at the track in upstate New York prior to his arrest.

