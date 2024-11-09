Entering NASCAR's season finale and Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, there is no shortage of storylines to be discussed both on and off the racetrack. Not only have the Championship 4 drivers in each series already been made available to reporters prior to their championship races, but Friday saw NASCAR President Steve Phelps and COO Steve O'Donnell conduct their annual State of the Sport press conference, speaking on behalf of the sanctioning body about topics ranging from on-track matters to challenges it faces in both laying down the law in its own ecosystem and navigating the legal system outside of it.

Here are some notable topics and storylines that were discussed by Phelps, O'Donnell, and drivers in the leadup to Championship Weekend:

NASCAR offers little on antitrust lawsuit

Friday marked the first time that NASCAR's leadership has been made available to the media since a federal antitrust lawsuit was filed against the sanctioning body and CEO Jim France by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, who accused them of anticompetitive practices to enrich themselves at the expense of the race teams after they refused to agree to the terms of the sport's new charter agreement starting in 2025. The case has begun to work its way through the legal system, with a hearing on a preliminary injuction filed by the teams in order to compete under the terms of the new charter agreement held earlier this week in Charlotte, N.C.

During charter negotiations over the past two seasons, NASCAR's operating procedure had been to not discuss charters or negotiate through the media, which Phelps explained Friday was by design. He also stated that NASCAR would not comment or field questions on the charter agreement or lawsuit, citing active litigation, but articulated the sanctioning body's standpoint in a statement offered to reporters.

"We are very happy that 32 of our 36 charters were extended. We are excited about that because those race teams, the deal that was put on the table for them ... that amount of money now puts the race teams, starting in '25, as the single largest beneficiary of our media deal," Phelps said. "And we did that because the race teams were upside down financially. So two ways to get out of that, right? You give them more money or help them earn more money through sponsorship. So we have done the former, we're going to do the latter to help our race teams, and then trying to cut costs.

"And that provides for healthy race teams, and that's our expectation is moving forward the race teams are going to be financially healthy."

Phelps did not offer any comment on exactly what would happen to the Stewart-Haas Racing charters that both 23XI and Front Row had been set to acquire, saying that he would be "speculating" in doing so. He also did not offer any comment when news broke midway through the press conference that a judge had denied the team's request for a preliminary injuction, saying that the plantiffs "have not met their burden as required for a preliminary injunction" and had not definitively shown they would suffer irreparable harm.

O'Donnell did not offer any comment either -- "other than you can't make it up with the timing."

Adding to the intrigue surrounding Championship Weekend is that 23XI Racing has Tyler Reddick in the Championship 4, creating a situation where Phelps and NASCAR leadership would have to hand the Bill France Cup to 23XI co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan as well as other team brass despite the lawsuit. When asked about the lawsuit and other issues surrounding his team, Reddick had been ambivalent during media sessions on Thursday.

"I think for our group, it's championship weekend," Reddick said. "Everything else is not even in our focus."

Reading the Riot Act on race manipulation

The finish to last Sunday's Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville wound up being marred by malfeasance on the part of certain Chevrolet and Toyota teams, who in separate incidents had their drivers act on team orders in order to ensure that William Byron or Christopher Bell made the Championship 4. The Chevrolet teams of Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon discussed a "deal" over their radios and then ran a blockade behind Byron to keep him from losing positions and points, while Bubba Wallace's Toyota backed dramatically off the pace on the final lap in order to give Bell an opportunity to make the pass he needed to in order to make the final round.

NASCAR suspended nine people in total and handed out a total of $600,000 in fines earlier this week, doing as much as they could within the confines of the rulebook to make it clear that the actions of the OEMs and subsequent team orders were intolerable. O'Donnell made that very clear, and also made it clear that rules would be added for 2025 that would give the sanctioning body the authority to punish Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota in such instances.

"I'll probably get in trouble for saying this, but I'll say it anyway ... Bill France used to say 'being pissed off is not a plan.' What I saw in Martinsville pissed me off, and it pissed everyone off at NASCAR because we all know better and we know what happened," O'Donnell said. "So we do have rules in the rulebook where we can address it, and we did. We had a call with our OEMs where we were very clear in what our intentions are going forward. ... They're aware of that, and they're aware if anything happens this week -- which it won't -- that we will react."

O'Donnell also shared that NASCAR officials will meet with its drivers on Saturday to make their stance clear as well, explaining that while they opted against suspending drivers in this particular case, they were open to doing so in the future.

"We made the decision that the drivers are holding the wheel, but the drivers were told, essentially, what to do. We gave them the benefit of the doubt. Saturday's message from (NASCAR senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer) and (NASCAR senior vice president and chief racing development officer John Probst) to the drivers will be that 'that's your warning.' We know what happened, and going forward we'll have to penalize you as well ... We're not going to let people -- drivers, teams, OEMs, anyone -- challenge the integrity of the sport."

The penalties handed out after Martinsville were a topic of discussion among the Championship 4 drivers, with the general sentiment being that NASCAR had to make a call given the situation.

"I'm happy they decided to do something because I feel like when you get to those situations like we had at Martinsville, that takes a lot away from the racing aspect of it, of like the fast cars are going forward, the slower cars are dropping," Ryan Blaney said. "When you do things like that, it does take a little bit away from the competitive side of it. ... (If it's) enough or not enough, I don't really know. That's not my call. Hopefully you don't see any of that funny business this weekend."

"I know that NASCAR had to do something just because if you let that go, it will just keep becoming more extreme every time," Joey Logano said. "They put their foot down. Is it enough? Well, we'll see this week. If they do it again, then you know the penalty wasn't big enough."

No overt officiating concerns

During the course of this year's playoffs, the exact way in which NASCAR officiates its races has been a concern, namely as it has pertained to the sport's damaged vehicle policy and incidents at Kansas and Talladega that called the system and how it is enforced into question. While all sports have their officiating issues, enough blips in NASCAR's officiating have emerged to become a pattern, causing O'Donnell to have to defend the work of competition officials.

Athough O'Donnell defended NASCAR's officiating, he did make note that the sanctioning body had not been perfect and that adjustments would be made for 2025, namely as it pertains to the damaged vehicle policy and how NASCAR determines a car involved in a crash can or cannot continue.

"I think one of the biggest things you want to do is how do we continue to use technology in realtime to notice what may or may not be occurring on the track, address that as soon as possible. But I don't believe we have an officiating issue at all," O'Donnell said. "I think we have the best and the brightest in the business. Yes, we make mistakes. They're humans. Hopefully we'll never get to just AI making calls, but we will make adjustments.

"I think if me or John or Elton or Steve are not up talking before the Daytona 500 about adjustments we've made, then we haven't done our job because that's what we always do in the offseason."

Odds and Ends