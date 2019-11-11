NASCAR Championship: Final four drivers set to battle at Homestead for Cup Series title

The NASCAR season is in its final stretch and the battle for the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series is coming to a close. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will be the four drivers that will face off for the title at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the playoff and season finale on Nov. 17.

Both Busch and Hamlin qualified for the final four after finishing in the top two spots of the Bluegreen Vacations 500 in Phoenix on Sunday. Hamlin needed the necessary points that a first place finish would guarantee and he did just that by winning the race.

Hamlin was able to pass Joey Logano for the final spot in the playoff with the victory.

All four drivers have a very strong track record at Homestead, which likely means that it's going to be a very thrilling affair. Hamlin has two victories at Homestead, but has never won the Cup Series. In addition, Truex won the 2017 Cup Series and was victorious at Homestead that season to clinch the title. Busch won the 2015 Cup while Harvick won it in 2014. Busch and Harvick also clinched their Cup championships at Homestead during their winning years.

Coming down the stretch, four drivers were eliminated at the Sept. 29 race in Charlotte followed by four more at the Oct. 20 race at Kansas. In Phoenix, four were eliminated to form the final group of Busch, Hamlin, Harvick, and Truex.

When it comes to the final race, playoff points are completely stricken from the record and it becomes a winner-take-all race. Expect quite the exciting atmosphere at Homestead