The 2023 season has served as a celebration of NASCAR's Diamond Anniversary, commemorating the past 75 years and the present of what the sport of stock car racing has become. And fittingly, it'll end with a champion representing a new generation carrying the sport into the future.

The end product of this year's NASCAR playoffs is the youngest Championship 4 in the sport's history, comprised entirely of drivers under the age of 31 and with 10 years or less of Cup experience. Come race day, the combined age of Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and William Byron will be 28 years, 11 months and 25 days old as they compete for the right to have their names go down in eternity in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

The rules are simple: It's a pure match race between these four, with points no longer a consideration. Whichever of the Championship 4 finishes highest in Sunday's race will be the champion for 2023. But it's a 312-lap and 500-kilometer process to get to that point, where many variables can mean the difference between winning a championship and losing everything.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Location: Phoenix Raceway -- Avondale, Ariz.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fubo (try for free)

What to watch

Since the Championship Race was moved to Phoenix -- where NASCAR races twice a year -- beginning in 2020, the natural impulse has been to examine the track's recent past as a way to project which Championship 4 driver has an edge over their competition. Exactly which Championship 4 driver could be in the best position to prevail depends on where you look over the past 12 months.

If you go off of last year's Championship Race, you'd say that Ryan Blaney has a very serious chance to win the championship, as he led 109 laps before finishing second to Team Penske teammate and Cup champion Joey Logano. If you go off the spring race this year, that tips the scales prohibitively in Kyle Larson's favor: He won the pole, led 201 laps, and was seemingly on his way to victory until a late-race spin by Harrison Burton set up a series of late restarts that cost him the win.

That final restart in March, though, offered an absolutely massive bit of foreshadowing. On the final restart, William Byron, Larson and Blaney -- with Christopher Bell just behind them -- were three-wide and racing for the win coming to the white flag. Byron wound up prevailing, taking his second win of what has ended up being a Cup Series-leading six wins this season.

Byron and Larson are the only two previous Phoenix winners, with Larson's win in 2021 earning him that year's Cup Series championship. Blaney has two consecutive runner-up finishes here, and he's finished fourth or better in each of the past four Phoenix races. A sixth-place finish in March was Bell's best Phoenix finish ever, though he's had four top 10s in his last five Phoenix races.

News of the week

The Ford Mustang will be getting a new look in NASCAR next season, as Ford Performance unveiled the new body style for their Cup Series car in 2024. All Ford teams next season will now run the Mustang Dark Horse, the next step in the Mustang's evolution since being brought to Cup in 2019.

Stewart-Haas Racing announced Thursday that Cole Custer will return to the driver's seat of their No. 00 Ford in the Xfinity Series in 2024, settling a piece of the puzzle as to who will drive the team's No. 10 Ford in Cup next season. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Noah Gragson is rumored to be the favorite to take over the car being vacated by the departure of Aric Almirola.

This week saw the passing of Tex Powell, a legendary and incredibly well-respected car builder. Powell worked with legendary driver such as Benny Parsons, Terry Labonte and the Petty family, and he also served as crew chief for A.J. Foyt.



Drivers to watch

Beyond the drivers who will be racing for the Cup championship, the season finale each year also carries significant storylines throughout the field from the end of partnerships to personal milestones at hand. These are some of the stories worth monitoring:

This weekend will be the final race in Kevin Harvick's legendary career

Aric Almirola, Harvick's teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing, will also make his final start as a full-time Cup driver before stepping away from competition. It's uncertain whether this will be Almirola's last Cup start, as he left his racing plans beyond 2023 open-ended.

If he is running at the finish on Sunday, Corey LaJoie will join a select fraternity of drivers to have been running at the finish of every single Cup Series race in a single season, and the only to do so in 2023.

Justin Haley will make his final start for Kaulig Racing before his move to Rick Ware Racing in 2024. Ty Dillon will make his last start for Spire Motorsports, as his No. 77 Chevrolet will be driven by Carson Hocevar next season.

Ty Gibbs will be awarded the 2023 Sunoco Rookie of the Year title at the conclusion of Sunday's race. Gibbs has already mathematically secured Cup Rookie of the Year honors, but the award is not officially given until the end of the season.



Legacy Motor Club will make its final start as a Chevrolet team before moving to Toyota in 2024.

Live Fast Motorsports will make its final start as a full-time Cup Series team. In September the team sold its charter to Spire Motorsports, which will field a third car for Zane Smith in 2024 in a collaboration with Trackhouse Racing.



Harvick's final start in particular will be heavily monitored, as the elder statesman of the Cup garage will receive his well-earned flowers for a career that saw him rise from the heavy burden of replacing the late Dale Earnhardt to becoming one of the greatest drivers of his generation. Harvick has a track record nine wins in his career at Phoenix and was fifth in the spring race.

Pick to win

William Byron (+325): Byron and his team made me sweat out my pick last week, as they completely missed on their setup and had to scratch and claw over the final long run to beat Denny Hamlin for the final Championship 4 spot and avoid elimination. But in doing so, they showed the same resilience that has been a defining characteristic of their 2023 season, convincing me that this is still their championship to lose.

Byron and crew chief Rudy Fugle -- including one of the best pit crews in NASCAR -- have proven time and again this year to be at their best when the moment is right. I think that story finishes with a win for Byron and his first Cup championship.