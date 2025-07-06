Two years after traveling all the way from New Zealand to Chicago to shock the world and win in his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Chicago Street Course, Shane van Gisbergen defended his home away from home in NASCAR's annual Chicago Street Race, winning the Grant Park 165 for the second time to earn his second win of the 2025 season. SVG's Sunday win comes just three weeks after his first victory of the season in Mexico City, and it gives him a weekend sweep after his victory in Saturday's Xfinity Series race.

Despite starting from the pole, van Gisbergen faced stiff competition in the first stage of the race from Michael McDowell, who was able to not only match but exceed the former V8 Supercars champion and road racing ace's pace on his way to winning the stage. But when McDowell suffered a stuck throttle issue that took him out of contention, that cleared the way for a Sunday drive for SVG, who took the lead for good with 16 laps to go and cruised to victory from there.

"I love this place," van Gisbergen told TNT Sports. "... I guess we made no mistakes. There were some really fast cars, and we just seemed to get it right. Make no mistakes, be smooth every lap and really cool ... It was just so hot this weekend. The track was very slick, the times were a lot slower, and the margin for error was very tiny. Just had to get it right."

Ty Gibbs finished in a season-best second place, followed by Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch making up the rest of the top five. A.J. Allmendinger, Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman, Austin Hill and Ross Chastain rounded out the top 10.

Sunday's event saw hard racing in the tight confines of Chicago's Street Course, with certain incidents stepping over the edge: Carson Hocevar crashed heavily in the opening laps to create a track-blocking incident between turns 11 and 12, and then an In-Season Challenge battle -- and recurring feud -- came to a head late in the race when Bowman spun Bubba Wallace as the two were banging fenders racing for a spot in the top 10.

"I didn't really expect it when I passed him and we got into (turn) 12 and he just shipped me," Bowman told TNT. "Then he ran me in the fence into 1, ran me in the fence off of 2, and he's just not clear, right? Like, I don't have anywhere to go. We're going straight and we just get hooked together and he ends up crashing. I really didn't feel like it was necessary ... Killed both of us. Killed his day, and we were going forward until we got all that damage. I guess the In-Season Tournament's more important than I expected."

While Wallace and Bowman had a somewhat civil discussion on pit road afterwards, that wasn't the case for Joey Logano, who angrily confronted Chastain after getting spun out on a restart and fumed to reporters over what the driver of the No. 1 had to say to him about it.

"He admitted he wrecked me on purpose! He admitted it! Which means he should get fined if he admittedly wrecked someone on purpose. That's not okay," Logano told reporters. "Typical Ross. He just sees red and does dumb stuff. That's all. That's twice this year on road courses at the end of these things that I've been cost by Ross."

Bowman would both wind up advancing in NASCAR's In-Season Challenge along with Ty Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek, Erik Jones, Preece, Reddick, Gibbs and Zane Smith.

Sunday's race also saw a number of unlikely names excel, as Katherine Legge earned a 19th place finish and became the first woman to finish in the top 20 of a Cup race since Danica Patrick in 2017. Cody Ware should have been among that group, as he challenged for a top 15 finish late and was running 18th with two laps to go when his right front tire exploded at the end of the long straightaway heading into turn 6, sending him hard into the tire barrier in an incident that ended the race under caution. Ware was able to climb out of his car, but was left with a DNF in 26th.

