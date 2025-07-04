The Chicago Street Race has quickly become one of the most thrilling visual spectacles in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the 2025 Grant Park 165 on Sunday will also serve as the second round of the first-ever NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Shane van Gisbergen won the first Cup race on the Chicago Street Course in 2023. Now, the road-racing specialist is the +210 favorite in the 2025 Grant Park 165 odds after winning three weeks ago in Mexico City. Then in 2024, it was Alex Bowman who won the Grant Park 165 and he's listed at +1900 in the NASCAR at Chicago odds and you can also find him for as high as +270 in the latest NASCAR props from DraftKings.

The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET and the race is scheduled for 75 laps around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile circuit winding through the streets of Chicago.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began its 2025 season by calling Chase Elliott to win for a +300 payout at the Clash at Bowman Gray and was also high on Byron as a +2000 longshot at Daytona. Then it predicted Kyle Larson's win in Miami for a +350 payout, Christopher Bell's +600 triumph in the NASCAR All-Star Race, Denny Hamlin's +650 victory in Michigan, Shane van Gisbergen's +330 victory in Mexico and Elliott's win in Atlanta for a +1500 return. In 2024, it nailed Larson to win in Las Vegas for a 21-5 sports betting payout and predicted Denny Hamlin's wins in Bristol at 5-1 and Richmond at 17-4.

It also impressively nailed five of Larson's wins during his historic season in 2021. All told, the model has nailed a whopping 24 winners since 2021.

Top 2025 Grant Park 165 predictions

For Sunday's 2025 Chicago Street Race, the model is high on Chris Buescher, even though he's a +2200 longshot in the latest 2025 NASCAR at Chicago odds.

After a breakout three-win season in 2023, Buescher missed the NASCAR playoffs entirely last season, but did manage to collect his sixth career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series during the postseason. He's yet to win in 2025, but he's in a solid position on points, as he's sitting ninth in the NASCAR standings entering the week and has a 52-point lead over first man out Ryan Preece. However, with that bubble shrinking in each of the last three weeks, he won't want to leave his playoff fate to chance.

Buescher has 17 career top-10 finishes in 39 starts on street courses and road courses in the NASCAR Cup Series, including a win at Watkins Glen last season. He also finished 10th in the inaugural Chicago Street Race and was top 10 in both of the road races that have taken place so far this season.

The model has also revealed a shocking NASCAR prop for Sunday: AJ Allmendinger finishes top 10 for a +120 payout. He's a potentially a strong value pick for your Chicago NASCAR prop bets.

The 43-year-old is facing a pretty significant points deficit with eight races to go in the regular season, as he's 59 points behind current bubble boy Bubba Wallace. However, he's an established road racer and the Chicago Street Race is a huge opportunity to make up ground. All three of Allmendinger's NASCAR Cup Series victories have come on road courses and he's also had nine of his 21 career top-fives and 22 of his 84 career top-10s in road races. See which other drivers to avoid and the rest of the projected NASCAR leaderboard at SportsLine.

2025 NASCAR Chicago odds, drivers, lineup

Shane van Gisbergen +210

Christopher Bell +750

Kyle Larson +900

Ty Gibbs +1200

Tyler Reddick +1200

Chase Elliott +1400

William Byron +1600

Alex Bowman +1900

Will Brown +2200

Chris Buescher +2200

AJ Allmendinger +2200

Michael McDowell +2300

Ross Chastain +2800

Chase Briscoe +3100

Daniel Suarez +3100

Kyle Busch +3400

Ryan Blaney +4000

Carson Hocevar +4000

Denny Hamlin +4000

Austin Cindric +5000

Joey Logano +10000

Ryan Preece +11000

Justin Haley +11000

Brad Keselowski +11000

Corey Heim +11000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +12000

Bubba Wallace +14000

Todd Gilliland +14000

Austin Dillon +14000

Cole Custer +14000

Zane Smith +14000

John Hunter Nemechek +14000

Erik Jones +21000

Noah Gragson +25000

Josh Berry +25000

Austin Hill +25000

Riley Herbst +30000

Josh Bilicki +34000

Ty Dillon +34000