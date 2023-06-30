A 53-year-old worker who had been setting up the Chicago Street Course ahead of this weekend's inaugural series of NASCAR races in Grant Park died Friday afternoon after suffering a "fatal medical emergency," according to a report by WGN. The contractor, who was not named, was an employee of a staging and lighting company.

The incident occurred near the start/finish line area standing west of Buckingham Fountain. While an autopsy will determine the cause of death and NASCAR declined to comment on the nature of the incident, initial reports by police suggest the worker may have been electrocuted.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department confirmed to WGN that a man was transported from Grant Park and then pronounced dead at a local hospital. A NASCAR spokesperson also confirmed the death to the network.

"We are coordinating with local authorities on this traffic incident," the spokesperson said. "We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

This weekend marks NASCAR's inaugural race through the streets of Chicago and the first street course race in NASCAR Cup Series history, with the newly-constructed course encompassing 2.1 miles and incorporating Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, Columbus Drive and surrounding thoroughfares into its 12 turns.

The worker's death is the second incident that has cast a pall over what otherwise promises to be a historic week for NASCAR. Earlier this week, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson withdrew his entry into the field after his in-laws and nephew died in a murder-suicide.