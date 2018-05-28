NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 results, live updates: Kyle Busch sweeps the stages

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a second consecutive week following last week's All-Star Race for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Pole starter Kyle Busch led nearly every lap in Stage 1 to claim his third green-and-white checkered of the season. Ryan Blaney finished the stage second followed by Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., and Jimmie Johnson

Busch had no problem adding his fourth stage victory of the season in Stage 2, running unchallenged throughout. Truex finished the stage second followed by Larson, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer.

The domination continued for Busch in the third stage, as he took the green-and-white checkered after leading most of the laps once again. Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Jamie McMurray rounded out the top five this time around.

Kevin Harvick started the race from the rear of the field after failing to make a qualifying run, but was able to climb into the top five 68 laps into Stage 1. Unfortunately for the series leader in wins, Harvick blew a tire and hit the wall with less than 20 to go in the stage. He was forced to bring his No. 4 to the garage, ending his day.

Follow along as we provide highlights, updates and analysis from the 600-mile race.

Stage 1: Harvick crashes out of the race

Kyle Busch started on the pole but was passed on the first lap by Joey Logano for the lead. A few laps later, Busch took the lead back from Logano. As Harvick began making his way up from the rear of the field, Chase Elliott dropped through the back of the pack after reporting a vibration.

Busch continued to expand his lead as Logano fell out of the top 10. Defending race winner Austin Dillon lost a tire on Lap 35, bringing out the first caution of the evening. Busch won the race off pit road as Ryan Newman, who was running inside the top five, was penalized for his pit crew jumping over the wall too soon.

Tough break for Austin Dillon. pic.twitter.com/zTm75ZWUrS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 27, 2018

The Daytona 500 champion Dillon wouldn't have much luck after the yellow either as he watched his car go up in smoke on pit road. Dillon had to shut his car off and bring it into the garage for repairs.

68 laps into the race, Harvick finally cracked the top five. Elliott seemed to recover from his issues too, moving up through the field as Kyle Busch continued to hold the top spot. Unfortunately for Harvick, he blew a tire with less than 20 to go in the stage and hit the wall. His damage was so significant that he had to bring his car to the garage and retire from the race.

CAUTION! @KevinHarvick slams the wall in Turn 3.



The 4️⃣ was up to 4th before the incident. #CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/TCEv0lMf2d — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 27, 2018

Brad Keselowski missed his pit box under yellow and restarted as the race leader. Unfortunately for him, everyone else around him had four fresh tires and Keselowski dropped like a fly through the field. His on-track adversary, Busch resumed the race lead and drove on to win Stage 1.

Stage 1 results

Kyle Busch (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Ryan Blaney (9 points) Kyle Larson (8 points) Martin Truex Jr. (7 points) Jimmie Johnson (6 points) Aric Almirola (5 points) Clint Bowyer (4 points) Denny Hamlin (3 points) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2 points) Erik Jones (1 point)

Stage 2: Busch continues domination

Busch restarted as the race leader after winning the race off pit road between stages and got out to a hot start. William Byron was having a solid day before losing control and hitting the wall just 15 laps into stage 2. Byron later brought his car to the garage.

Take another look at the cause for the caution involving @WilliamByron.#CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/5O2s2tTKSa — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 27, 2018

On the restart, Busch battled Blaney and Larson for the lead while behind them Hamlin turned Johnson and caused a big wreck involving Logano as well. Despite the spinning, none of the cars took on much damage and all were able to continue.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got green flag pit stops going with 45 to go in the stage. Logano and Kasey Kahne stayed out as long as they could hoping for a caution, but they were eventually caught by Busch, who went on to win the stage. Blaney dealt with some mechanical issues towards the end of the stage but was able to complete it after losing position.

Stage 2 results

Kyle Busch (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Martin Truex Jr. (9 points) Kyle Larson (8 points) Denny Hamlin (7 points) Clint Bowyer (6 points) Aric Almirola (5 points) Chase Elliott (4 points) Jimmie Johnson (3 points) Ryan Newman (2 points) Erik Jones (1 point)

Stage 3: Busch keeps on leading

Truex was caught speeding on pit road between stages and had to drop from second to the end of the lead lap. Busch led on the restart and continued to do his thing in the front of the field before Gray Gaulding went spinning and brought out the seventh caution.

Caution! A spinning Gray Gaulding slows the race. No major damage. #CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/hz5boXsUzg — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 28, 2018

Busch won the race off pit road narrowly over Hamlin. Truex again was penalized, this time for an uncontrolled tire and had to restart from the rear of the field. It was all Busch again throughout the stage before Chris Buescher spun out 59 laps into it to bring out another caution.

Again it was Busch who led on the restart however this time around it was Jamie McMurray making moves. McMurray flew up to second place before his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Larson went spinning in Turn 2. Fortunately for Larson, he didn't hit anything and sustained minimal damage.

Kyle Larson NEVER STOPS DRIVING it. Never ever. pic.twitter.com/QJyASZ6KMX — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 28, 2018

Stenhouse got caught for speeding on pit road and restarted from the rear of the field as Busch led them back to green. As Kyle Busch held off his brother Kurt Busch, Blaney saw his car go up in flames. He had reported electrical issues earlier in the race and said over the radio he would drive until his car blew up. His car did in fact blow up.

Ryan Blaney's car lit up like a marshmallow over a campfire pic.twitter.com/Vqy6c92x0z — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) May 28, 2018

Busch had no problem restarting from the lead again, driving on to win his third stage of the day.

Stage 3 results

Kyle Busch (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Erik Jones (9 points) Brad Keselowski (8 points) Kurt Busch (7 points) Jamie McMurray (6 points) Denny Hamlin (5 points) Kasey Kahne (4 points) Martin Truex Jr. (3 points) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2 points) Ryan Newman (1 point)

How to watch the Coca-Cola 600

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Length: 600 miles / 400 laps (extra stage added)

Stage 1: Ends on lap 100

Stage 2: Ends on lap 200

Stage 3: Ends on lap 300

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 400

TV: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)