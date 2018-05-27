NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 results, live updates: Kyle Busch wins Stage 1 as Kevin Harvick crashes out

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is in Charlotte, North Carolina for a second consecutive week following last week's All-Star Race for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Pole starter Kyle Busch led nearly every lap in Stage 1 to claim his third green-and-white checkered of the season. Ryan Blaney finished the stage second followed by Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson

Kevin Harvick started the race from the rear of the field after failing to make a qualifying run, but was able to climb into the top five 68 laps into Stage 1. Unfortunately for the series leader in wins, Harvick blew a tire and hit the wall with less than 20 to go in the stage. He was forced to bring his No. 4 to the garage, ending his day.

Stage 1: Harvick crashes out of the race

Kyle Busch started on the pole but was passed on the first lap by Joey Logano for the lead. A few laps later, Busch took the lead back from Logano. As Harvick began making his way up from the rear of the field, Chase Elliott dropped through the back of the pack after reporting a vibration.

Busch continued to expand his lead as Logano fell out of the top 10. Defending race winner Austin Dillon lost a tire on Lap 35, bringing out the first caution of the evening. Busch won the race off pit road as Ryan Newman, who was running inside the top five, was penalized for his pit crew jumping over the wall too soon.

Tough break for Austin Dillon. pic.twitter.com/zTm75ZWUrS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 27, 2018

The Daytona 500 champion Dillon wouldn't have much luck after the yellow either as he watched his car go up in smoke on pit road. Dillon had to shut his car off and bring it into the garage for repairs.

68 laps into the race, Harvick finally cracked the top five. Elliott seemed to recover from his issues too, moving up through the field as Kyle Busch continued to hold the top spot. Unfortunately for Harvick, he blew a tire with less than 20 to go in the stage and hit the wall. His damage was so significant that he had to bring his car to the garage and retire from the race.

CAUTION! @KevinHarvick slams the wall in Turn 3.



The 4️⃣ was up to 4th before the incident. #CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/TCEv0lMf2d — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 27, 2018

Brad Keselowski missed his pit box under yellow and restarted as the race leader. Unfortunately for him, everyone else around him had four fresh tires and Keselowski dropped like a fly through the field. His on-track adversary, Busch resumed the race lead and drove on to win Stage 1.

Stage 1 results

Kyle Busch (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Ryan Blaney (9 points) Kyle Larson (8 points) Martin Truex Jr. (7 points) Jimmie Johnson (6 points) Aric Almirola (5 points) Clint Bowyer (4 points) Denny Hamlin (3 points) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2 points) Erik Jones (1 point)

