NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 results, standings: Kyle Busch makes history with win at Charlotte

Kyle Busch dominated at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night to win his fourth race of the season. With the victory, Busch becomes the first driver in NASCAR history to win a points-paying race at every track on the Cup Series schedule.

"Ever since I was a kid I dreamed of this!" Busch exclaimed on the radio after taking the checkered flag.

The 33-year-old now moves into sole possession of 15th all-time on the wins chart with 47. Next in line for Busch is Hall of Famer Herb Thomas with 48 and Tony Stewart with 49. Richard Petty holds the all-time wins record with 200 and Jimmie Johnson's 83 is the most among active drivers.

Busch led the most overall laps after starting on the pole and swept the stages. The No. 18 team entered the race with the points lead and two stage wins on the season and more than doubled their green-and-white checkered total by the end of the night.

Kevin Harvick started the race from the rear of the field after failing to make a qualifying run, but was able to climb into the top five 68 laps into Stage 1. Unfortunately for the series leader in wins, Harvick blew a tire and hit the wall with less than 20 to go in the stage. He was forced to bring his No. 4 to the garage, ending his day.

Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin Brad Keselowski Jimmie Johnson Jamie McMurray Kyle Larson Kurt Busch Alex Bowman Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chase Elliott Clint Bowyer Aric Almirola Paul Menard Daniel Suarez Darrell Wallace Jr. Matt Kenseth Michael McDowell Erik Jones Kasey Kahne Ty Dillon Joey Logano AJ Allmendinger Ross Chastain David Ragan Corey LaJoie Parker Kligerman Landon Cassill Chris Buescher Jeffrey Earnhardt Gray Gaulding Timmy Hill BJ McLeod Austin Dillon Ryan Newman Ryan Blaney Matt DiBenedetto JJ Yeley William Byron Kevin Harvick

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS 1. Kyle Busch 18 573 LEADER 4 2. Joey Logano 22 506 -57 1 3. Kevin Harvick 4 485 -88 5 4. Brad Keselowski 2 437 -136 0 5. Martin Truex Jr. 78 420 -143 1 6. Kurt Busch 41 429 -144 0 7. Denny Hamlin 11 429 -144 0 8. Clint Bowyer 14 421 -152 1 9. Kyle Larson 42 382 -191 0 10. Aric Almirola 10 376 -197 0 11. Ryan Blaney 12 375 -198 0 12. Jimmie Johnson 48 327 -246 0 13. Erik Jones 20 314 -259 0 14. Alex Bowman 88 299 -274 0 15. Chase Elliott 9 296 -277 0 16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 296 -277 0



17. Paul Menard 21 263 -310 0 18. Daniel Suarez 19 245 -328 0 19. Austin Dillon 3 244 -329 1 20. Jamie McMurray 1 231 -342 0

Stage 1: Harvick crashes out of the race

Kyle Busch started on the pole but was passed on the first lap by Joey Logano for the lead. A few laps later, Busch took the lead back from Logano. As Harvick began making his way up from the rear of the field, Chase Elliott dropped through the back of the pack after reporting a vibration.

Busch continued to expand his lead as Logano fell out of the top 10. Defending race winner Austin Dillon lost a tire on Lap 35, bringing out the first caution of the evening. Busch won the race off pit road as Ryan Newman, who was running inside the top five, was penalized for his pit crew jumping over the wall too soon.

Tough break for Austin Dillon. pic.twitter.com/zTm75ZWUrS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 27, 2018

The Daytona 500 champion Dillon wouldn't have much luck after the yellow either as he watched his car go up in smoke on pit road. Dillon had to shut his car off and bring it into the garage for repairs.

68 laps into the race, Harvick finally cracked the top five. Elliott seemed to recover from his issues too, moving up through the field as Kyle Busch continued to hold the top spot. Unfortunately for Harvick, he blew a tire with less than 20 to go in the stage and hit the wall. His damage was so significant that he had to bring his car to the garage and retire from the race.

CAUTION! @KevinHarvick slams the wall in Turn 3.



The 4️⃣ was up to 4th before the incident. #CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/TCEv0lMf2d — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 27, 2018

Brad Keselowski missed his pit box under yellow and restarted as the race leader. Unfortunately for him, everyone else around him had four fresh tires and Keselowski dropped like a fly through the field. His on-track adversary, Busch resumed the race lead and drove on to win Stage 1.

Stage 1 results

Kyle Busch (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Ryan Blaney (9 points) Kyle Larson (8 points) Martin Truex Jr. (7 points) Jimmie Johnson (6 points) Aric Almirola (5 points) Clint Bowyer (4 points) Denny Hamlin (3 points) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2 points) Erik Jones (1 point)

Stage 2: Busch continues domination

Busch restarted as the race leader after winning the race off pit road between stages and got out to a hot start. William Byron was having a solid day before losing control and hitting the wall just 15 laps into stage 2. Byron later brought his car to the garage.

Take another look at the cause for the caution involving @WilliamByron.#CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/5O2s2tTKSa — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 27, 2018

On the restart, Busch battled Blaney and Larson for the lead while behind them Hamlin turned Johnson and caused a big wreck involving Logano as well. Despite the spinning, none of the cars took on much damage and all were able to continue.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got green flag pit stops going with 45 to go in the stage. Logano and Kasey Kahne stayed out as long as they could hoping for a caution, but they were eventually caught by Busch, who went on to win the stage. Blaney dealt with some mechanical issues towards the end of the stage but was able to complete it after losing position.

Stage 2 results

Kyle Busch (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Martin Truex Jr. (9 points) Kyle Larson (8 points) Denny Hamlin (7 points) Clint Bowyer (6 points) Aric Almirola (5 points) Chase Elliott (4 points) Jimmie Johnson (3 points) Ryan Newman (2 points) Erik Jones (1 point)

Stage 3: Busch keeps on leading

Truex was caught speeding on pit road between stages and had to drop from second to the end of the lead lap. Busch led on the restart and continued to do his thing in the front of the field before Gray Gaulding went spinning and brought out the seventh caution.

Caution! A spinning Gray Gaulding slows the race. No major damage. #CocaCola600 pic.twitter.com/hz5boXsUzg — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 28, 2018

Busch won the race off pit road narrowly over Hamlin. Truex again was penalized, this time for an uncontrolled tire and had to restart from the rear of the field. It was all Busch again throughout the stage before Chris Buescher spun out 59 laps into it to bring out another caution.

Again it was Busch who led on the restart however this time around it was Jamie McMurray making moves. McMurray flew up to second place before his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Larson went spinning in Turn 2. Fortunately for Larson, he didn't hit anything and sustained minimal damage.

Kyle Larson NEVER STOPS DRIVING it. Never ever. pic.twitter.com/QJyASZ6KMX — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 28, 2018

Stenhouse got caught for speeding on pit road and restarted from the rear of the field as Busch led them back to green. As Kyle Busch held off his brother Kurt Busch, Blaney saw his car go up in flames. He had reported electrical issues earlier in the race and said over the radio he would drive until his car blew up. His car did in fact blow up.

Ryan Blaney's car lit up like a marshmallow over a campfire pic.twitter.com/Vqy6c92x0z — Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) May 28, 2018

Busch had no problem restarting from the lead again, driving on to win his third stage of the day.

Stage 3 results

Kyle Busch (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Erik Jones (9 points) Brad Keselowski (8 points) Kurt Busch (7 points) Jamie McMurray (6 points) Denny Hamlin (5 points) Kasey Kahne (4 points) Martin Truex Jr. (3 points) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2 points) Ryan Newman (1 point)

Final Stage: Busch seals the deal

Stenhouse was again penalized for an uncontrolled tire between stages. After Busch led them to green, Ryan Newman brought his car into the garage with tire issues. Newman was running fifth at the time and was en route to one of his strongest finishes of the season.

Green flag pit stops began with 60 to go in the race however Busch and the other Toyotas out front stayed on the track for an extra 10 laps. When Busch cycled back to the lead, it was Keselowski three seconds behind him in the rearview. Jones was penalized this time around for an uncontrolled tire and had to serve a pass-through penalty.

Much like the rest of the race, Busch was untouchable after taking the lead. Once green flag pit stops wrapped up, it was Busch who easily drove onto become the first driver in NASCAR history to record wins at every track on the schedule.

