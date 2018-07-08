NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona LIVE updates, results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. causes two huge wrecks, sweep stages

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- NASCAR is back at Daytona International Speedway under the lights for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Drivers are hoping to catch up with The Big Three of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and last week's winner Kyle Busch.

Harvick, Truex, and Busch have combined for 13 out of the 17 race wins this season. Clint Bowyer has two while Joey Logano and Austin Dillon each have one. Of course Dillon's win came in February when he opened the season by taking Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 to Victory Lane in the Daytona 500. Others will hope to recreate that magic on NASCAR's biggest stage this weekend.

Chase Elliott started on the pole, but surrendered the lead to last year's winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after about 10 laps. Stenhouse went on to block his way to a Stage 1 victory. Kyle Busch finished the stage second followed by Kyle Larson, William Byron and Elliott.

A massive pile-up struck early in Stage 2, involving nearly half the field. Heavy hitters Ryan Blaney, Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski and Elliott were forced to the garage. It appeared Stage-1 winner Stenhouse got into the back of Keselowski, causing the big wreck.

After the restart, Stenhouse went on to take out Kyle Busch, who spun into and wrecked the leader Byron. Despite all the madness, Stenhouse still went on to win Stage 2.

How to watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Saturday, July 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 40

Stage 2: Ends on lap 80

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBC

Stage 1: Stenhouse dominates early

Elliott started on the pole with Hendrick teammates Alex Bowman and Jimmie Johnson right behind him. Last year's Daytona July race winner Stenhouse began challenging Elliott for the lead 10 laps in and eventually took it on Lap 12.

Stenhouse worked the high lane as Elliott fell out of the top 10. Michael McDowell trailed in second with Dillon in third. Drivers began to challenge Stenhouse with five to go in the stage, with Dillon moving to second and Larson grabbing third.

The No. 17 drove on to win the stage, while Kyle Busch came out of nowhere to finish second. Elliott rebounded strongly, coming in fifth when the green-and-white checkered flew.

Stage 1 results

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point) Kyle Busch (9 points) Kyle Larson (8 points) William Byron (7 points) Chase Elliott (6 points) Kurt Busch (5 points) Ryan Newman (4 points) Brad Keselowski (3 points) Austin Dillon (2 points) Alex Bowman (1 point)

Stage 2 (still ongoing): Wrecky Stenhouse Jr.

Truex was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and was sent to the rear between stages. Erik Jones also suffered a setback, missing his pit box and losing multiple positions. However none of the contenders had it worse than Harvick and Blaney, who each had to make multiple trips down pit road for issues.

Keselowski won the race off pit road and led the field to green to begin Stage 2. As Keselowski continued to lead, Paul Menard went spinning into the infield grass, nearly losing his hood as the caution flag flew.

Byron took the lead on the restart before all hell broke loose when Stenhouse and Keselowski caused a massive pile-up involving most of the leaders. All three Penske cars, Keselowski, Logano and Blaney were eliminated from contention. Elliott, Hamlin and Kurt Busch were also forced to the garage after being caught up in the wreck.

You thought it was over? Think again… This time on the restart, Stenhouse got into the back of Busch and sent him spinning into the leader Byron. Both saw their days come to a close as they took their cars to the garage.

Stenhouse remained undamaged and resurfaced as the race leader. He was able to drive on unchallenged to win Stage 2 against a hampered field.