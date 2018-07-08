NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona LIVE updates, results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Stage 1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- NASCAR is back at Daytona International Speedway under the lights for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Drivers are hoping to catch up with The Big Three of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and last week's winner Kyle Busch.

Harvick, Truex, and Busch have combined for 13 out of the 17 race wins this season. Clint Bowyer has two while Joey Logano and Austin Dillon each have one. Of course Dillon's win came in February when he opened the season by taking Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 to Victory Lane in the Daytona 500. Others will hope to recreate that magic on NASCAR's biggest stage this weekend.

Chase Elliott started on the pole, but surrendered the lead to last year's winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after about 10 laps. Stenhouse went on to block his way to a Stage 1 victory. Kyle Busch finished the stage second followed by Kyle Larson, William Byron and Elliott.

Follow along with CBS Sports LIVE coverage from Daytona with our blog. If the blog is not working for you, click here.

How to watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

Location: Daytona International Speedway

Date: Saturday, July 7th

Time: 7:30pm ET

Length: 160 laps/400 miles

Stage 1: Ends on lap 40

Stage 2: Ends on lap 80

Final stage: Scheduled for lap 160

TV: NBC

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Stage 1:

Chase Elliott started on the pole with Hendrick teammates Alex Bowman and Jimmie Johnson right behind him. Last year's Daytona July race winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. began challenging Elliott for the lead 10 laps in and eventually took it on Lap 12.

Stenhouse worked the high lane as Elliott fell out of the top 10. Michael McDowell trailed in second with Austin Dillon in third. Drivers began to challenge Stenhouse with five to go in the stage, with Dillon moving to second and Kyle Larson grabbing third.

The No. 17 drove on to win the stage, while Kyle Busch came out of nowhere to finish second. Elliott rebounded strongly, coming in fifth when the green-and-white checkered flew.

Stage 1 results