NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona LIVE updates, results: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Stage 1
Follow along for live updates from NASCAR's second trip to Daytona this season.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- NASCAR is back at Daytona International Speedway under the lights for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Drivers are hoping to catch up with The Big Three of Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and last week's winner Kyle Busch.
Harvick, Truex, and Busch have combined for 13 out of the 17 race wins this season. Clint Bowyer has two while Joey Logano and Austin Dillon each have one. Of course Dillon's win came in February when he opened the season by taking Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 to Victory Lane in the Daytona 500. Others will hope to recreate that magic on NASCAR's biggest stage this weekend.
Chase Elliott started on the pole, but surrendered the lead to last year's winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after about 10 laps. Stenhouse went on to block his way to a Stage 1 victory. Kyle Busch finished the stage second followed by Kyle Larson, William Byron and Elliott.
Follow along with CBS Sports LIVE coverage from Daytona with our blog. If the blog is not working for you, click here.
How to watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona
Location: Daytona International Speedway
Date: Saturday, July 7th
Time: 7:30pm ET
Length: 160 laps/400 miles
Stage 1: Ends on lap 40
Stage 2: Ends on lap 80
Final stage: Scheduled for lap 160
TV: NBC
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Stage 1:
Chase Elliott started on the pole with Hendrick teammates Alex Bowman and Jimmie Johnson right behind him. Last year's Daytona July race winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. began challenging Elliott for the lead 10 laps in and eventually took it on Lap 12.
Stenhouse worked the high lane as Elliott fell out of the top 10. Michael McDowell trailed in second with Austin Dillon in third. Drivers began to challenge Stenhouse with five to go in the stage, with Dillon moving to second and Kyle Larson grabbing third.
The No. 17 drove on to win the stage, while Kyle Busch came out of nowhere to finish second. Elliott rebounded strongly, coming in fifth when the green-and-white checkered flew.
Stage 1 results
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (10 points plus 1 playoff point)
- Kyle Busch (9 points)
- Kyle Larson (8 points)
- William Byron (7 points)
- Chase Elliott (6 points)
- Kurt Busch (5 points)
- Ryan Newman (4 points)
- Brad Keselowski (3 points)
- Austin Dillon (2 points)
- Alex Bowman (1 point)
-
2018 NASCAR Cup Series Standings
Latest standings for NASCAR's premier series
-
NASCAR at Daytona Vegas expert picks
Micah Roberts pioneered wagering on NASCAR races and recently locked in his Coke Zero Sugar...
-
NASCAR at Daytona DFS: Best DK lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NASCAR at Chicago picks: Fade Bowyer
SportsLine simulated this week's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona 10,000 times
-
Kyle Busch wins at Chicagoland
Busch and Harvick each lead the series with five wins a piece through 17 races
-
NASCAR Cup Schedule: Daytona is up next
Here's everything you need to follow the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as it rolls toward...