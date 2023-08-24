Once the confetti falls in Victory Lane and all the haulers leave Daytona International Speedway following the Daytona 500, at least one driver will have put themself in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and can run the rest of their season with an eye toward eventually racing for the championship. When the haulers make their way through the tunnel and reenter Daytona in August, many more have joined the Daytona 500 champion on the playoff grid -- and even more are at risk of their title ambitions not being realized.

Six months after it began with the Daytona 500, the NASCAR Cup Series regular season ends in Daytona with the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the event horizon of the first 26 races of the year and an epic segway into the 10-race playoffs that will determine the Cup Series championship.

Entering this weekend, 15 drivers have already secured a playoff spot, meaning that they have little more at stake than improving their playoff seeding and trying to win a race at Daytona. That leaves just one open spot in the playoffs to be decided between 17 different drivers -- effectively half the field -- many of whom face an all-or-nothing scenarios in 400 miles around NASCAR's most iconic speedway.

How to Watch the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Location: Daytona International Speedway -- Daytona Beach, Fla.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: fubo (try for free)

What to Watch

This Saturday night in Daytona largely boils down to points battles at both ends of the playoff grid and regular season standings. Most of the attention will be paid toward the cut line, where three drivers -- Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs and Daniel Suarez -- remain eligible for the final spot in the playoffs on points. Wallace currently holds a 32-point lead and can clinch on points with 24 points scored, but that all becomes null and void if either Gibbs, Suarez or any one of the other eligible drivers from below the cut line win the race.

There is also the matter of settling the regular season championship, which Martin Truex Jr. is firmly in control of. Truex enters this race with a 39-point lead over Denny Hamlin, and he needs just 22 points to clinch the title and earn an additional 15 playoff points.

Click here for a full and comprehensive look at the clinching scenarios for this weekend.

News of the Week

Longtime NASCAR crew chief and car owner Tommy Baldwin announced Sunday he has been diagnosed with cancer. Baldwin had five career victories as a Cup Series crew chief, most notably the 2002 Daytona 500 for Ward Burton.

Live Fast Motorsports co-owner and former Cup Series rookie contender Matt Tifft ran a pair of late model races over the past weekend, marking his return to racing for the first time since 2019. Tifft's driving career was derailed by a seizure suffered at Martinsville near the end of his rookie year, and he was later diagnosed with epilepsy.

Sports Business Journal has reported NASCAR is currently working on a formal ladder system that would give young drivers a more defined path to the top levels of stock car racing. The ladder system is being developed by NASCAR's Ben Kennedy and Joey Dennewitz.

GMS Racing, the Maury Gallagher-owned race team that has been one of the most successful in the Craftsman Truck Series over the past decade, has announced it will shut down at the end of the 2023 season. The move comes as Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Gallagher, moves from Chevrolet to Toyota in 2024.

2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne will run three upcoming Xfinity Series races for Joe Gibbs Racing, starting this weekend at Daytona as well as at Bristol and Texas. Bayne made nine Xfinity starts for JGR last season with five top fives, seven top 10s and two poles.



Drivers to Watch

Somewhat lost in the hoopla of the regular season's climax is that there are multiple visiting drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the field this week. Chandler Smith and Riley Herbst will run third cars for Kaulig Racing and Front Row Motorsports, respectively; Brennan Poole and Josh Berry will step behind the wheel for Rick Ware Racing and Legacy Motor Club; and Beard Motorsports will make another start with Austin Hill at the helm.

On the surface, each of these drivers get the opportunity to continue building their careers and gain experience at the Cup level. But considering the circumstances of this weekend, it's likely several of these drivers have marching orders to help work with their team cars in the draft and try to help a team driver make the playoffs. For Smith, that means working with both AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley, while Herbst can help Todd Gilliland and Berry can help Erik Jones. Austin Hill also drives for Richard Childress Racing's Xfinity team, which likely means more drafting help for Austin Dillon.

If any of these drivers mix it up in the lead pack, pay close attention to who they chose to push and what they choose to do -- and what they also choose not to do.

Pick to Win

Brad Keselowski (+1200): Longtime readers of these columns will probably remember I picked Keselowski to win this race last year, only for him to get wiped out in an accident early in the race. That comes with the territory trying to pick a winner on superspeedways, but I'll double down this year and pick him again. After he led 42 laps in the Daytona 500, Keselowski and RFK Racing have both only gotten better together, so I expect him to finally end his two-year winless streak and join Chris Buescher among the winning drivers in this year's playoffs.