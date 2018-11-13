NASCAR community reacts to death of Hall of Fame driver David Pearson
Pearson is second to Richard Petty on the all-time wins list
NASCAR Hall of Fame driver David Pearson died at the age of 83 on Monday. His cause of death is unknown at this time.
Also known as "The Silver Fox," Pearson drove his way to a legendary NASCAR career, amassing 105 race wins in the Cup Series, which is second to Richard Petty's all-time record of 200. However, Pearson's wins came in 574 starts, less than half of Petty's 1,184.
Pearson was a three-time NASCAR champion in the premier series in addition to his Hall of Fame induction in 2011. Pearson also took home the 1976 Daytona 500 trophy in what many define as his signature win.
The loss has been felt across the NASCAR community, with multiple drivers and race teams paying tribute on Twitter.
