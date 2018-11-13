NASCAR community reacts to death of Hall of Fame driver David Pearson

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver David Pearson died at the age of 83 on Monday. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Also known as "The Silver Fox," Pearson drove his way to a legendary NASCAR career, amassing 105 race wins in the Cup Series, which is second to Richard Petty's all-time record of 200. However, Pearson's wins came in 574 starts, less than half of Petty's 1,184.

Pearson was a three-time NASCAR champion in the premier series in addition to his Hall of Fame induction in 2011. Pearson also took home the 1976 Daytona 500 trophy in what many define as his signature win.

The loss has been felt across the NASCAR community, with multiple drivers and race teams paying tribute on Twitter.

David Pearson was one of the all time greats. Anyone who raced him will tell you he was the best. The Silver Fox lived up to his persona on and off the track. What a badass. RIP pic.twitter.com/LGGJ7ZIje9 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 13, 2018

RIP David Pearson.



I’d have to say if their was one driver who inspired me the most on the race track it was you. Always gritty, witty and in position at the end when it counted. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) November 13, 2018

He was a legend & one of the all time best to ever drive a stock car. We will all miss you David Pearson “The Silver Fox”. #RIP pic.twitter.com/QK78Enu2OT — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) November 13, 2018

Thinking about David Pearson and his family. Loved the memories I have of hanging out with the #SilverFox and getting to drive the #21 that he drove for the @woodbrothers21 RIP David. — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) November 13, 2018