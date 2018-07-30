NASCAR COO Steve Phelps says there's too much focus on departing sponsors, dipping TV ratings

NASCAR has seen the departure of superstars like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart in the past few years, while television ratings have seen a consistent decline week after week between NBC and Fox, regardless of the quality of racing.

Sponsors are also pulling out of the sport. In late July, 5-hour Energy announced that it would not be returning to the reigning champion Martin Truex Jr.'s Furniture Row Racing team for 2018. In addition to that, Lowe's announced earlier this year that 2018 would be its final season with seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson. Let's also not forget the reported interest in a sale of NASCAR from earlier in the year that has since been debunked.

Still, NASCAR Cup Series races continue to be one of the most-watched sporting events each week, and young drivers like Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace are all on the rise. While the kids look to build their brand, a trio of champions -- Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch -- known as "The Big 3" are carrying the sport on the track. In 2018, the three drivers have accounted for 16 wins in 21 races, including Busch's most recent trip to Victory Lane at Pocono.

So is it fair for those outside of NASCAR's walls to show concern with declining ratings, impending sponsorship departures and superstar transition? Not according to NASCAR chief operating officer Steve Phelps.

"I think this industry tends to focus on the negative," Phelps said at Pocono Raceway while introducing Gander Outdoors as the new title sponsor of the NASCAR Truck Series. "I'm not really sure why."

"It's a lot sexier to talk about a Lowe's or a 5-hour Energy leaving," Phelps continued. "Somehow, the dozen companies that come into this sport are not talked about as much. It's kind of how this industry works. I would like to see the industry be positive because there are so many positive things going on."

What are some examples of those positives? ESPN's Bob Pockrass spoke with Rick Hendrick before the Pocono race and learned that the team is hopeful that a sponsorship deal will be struck for Johnson by the near future. Team owner and former Redskins coach Joe Gibbs also said post-race that Craftsman will be joining next season as a primary sponsor for Erik Jones. Phelps also added that 28 percent of Fortune 500 companies have invested in the sport in 2018.

"People tend to focus on, 'Oh my gosh, Sponsor A has left and Sponsor B left,'" Phelps said Sunday at Pocono Raceway. "For us, it's OK, C, D, E and F also came on board as brand new sponsors."

As far as the television ratings are concerned, Phelps also had an answer for those.

"Our digital and social numbers are very robust and growing," Phelps said. "We're going to put a lot of effort into seeing if we can get these ratings turned around and in a positive direction. We've seen a bunch of overnights in the last three or four weeks that are moving in the right direction. That said, we have a lot of work to do."

Fans also might be wondering about Danica Patrick. Who will be the next woman to step up and take over the NASCAR market with her departure?

One potential driver that can fill that role is 17-year-old Hallie Deegan. She is the daughter of motorcross rider and former X Games athlete Brian Deegan and has made a name for herself in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series. Deegan is one of the youngest full-time drivers in her series and is the only female driver competing as well.

"NASCAR is the biggest for auto racing in America," Deegan said in an interview with Forbes in July. "Even if the ratings are down a bit, there's a whole new generation of kids taking in the sport, largely through being connected to social media."

The sport was also given a gift with the legalization of sports gambling in states other than Nevada. NASCAR can learn a lesson from horse racing in that their are frequent opportunities to lay a wager down. Given the right planning and coordination, gamblers may soon be allowed to wager on events such as qualifying, mid-race stages and the race as a whole. On Monday, SportsBusiness Journal reported that NASCAR has assembled a focus group to study the sport's next move in gambling.

NASCAR is in a period of transition as new drivers are emerging onto the scene. The sport is attempting to engage a new audience not only on TV but digital as well. Sponsors are leaving, but at the same time new sponsors are arriving. Whether this impacts the overall health and future of the sport, only time may be able to truly answer that question.