Aric Almirola led the most laps of his NASCAR Cup Series season after starting from the pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway. AJ Allmendinger held the lead two laps after the final restart. And Michael McDowell became a potential Cinderella winner after early pit road damage hampered the No. 34's right front fender.

Here's the problem for these potential playoff hopefuls: none of them ended up in victory lane after the Quaker State 400.

That honor instead went to William Byron, recovering from an early spin to emerge out front just before lightning and rain shortened this event to 185 out of a planned 260 laps. It's Byron's fourth Cup victory of the season, doubling his career total entering 2023 as the No. 24 team continues to bill itself as a top-tier championship contender.

"Feel like I'm just this year starting to understand the flow of everything," Byron said, "And it's starting to click."

The recovery from that wreck, where Corey LaJoie tapped Byron in the middle of the tri-oval, was impressive considering the team lost a lap in the repair process. But the real train wreck came in the form of bubble contenders swinging and missing in front of him. A potential playoff bid sitting there for the taking wasn't claimed with NASCAR's win-and-you're-basically-in postseason format.

McDowell took the biggest risk, staying out on fuel and hoping the rains would come before his No. 34 ran out of gas. While fourth place vaulted him into playoff position for now, the victory needed to cement a postseason bid never materialized.

"We had a shot," McDowell explained. "I thought I executed the start pretty well, but just couldn't quite get clear of AJ [Allmendinger] like I needed to… we were close, though."

Close just doesn't cut it, especially with two Hendrick Motorsports drivers in Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman still sitting outside playoff position. Should both men win, the postseason bubble forces everyone around it into desperation mode with winless Kevin Harvick, Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski enjoying a healthy advantage over their competitors on points.

There have been missed opportunities for bubble drivers to lock down a bid over the past two weeks. Remember, Justin Haley held a surprise lead in the closing laps of Chicago before New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen took it away. Looking ahead, it gets tougher as NASCAR heads to tracks less likely for those typically in the middle of the pack to steal one with drivers like Byron, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. and Ross Chastain on top of their game.

"I'm just trying to take one race at a time and let it play out," another bubble driver, Daniel Suarez, said after finishing second. "We had the speed today."

He just wound up one spot short, a tough reality that may leave him on the outside of the postseason looking in come September.

Traffic Report

Green: Kyle Busch. Joe Gibbs who? Busch slotted in a surprise fifth at Atlanta, continuing his recent strength on this pack racing track type with new employer Richard Childress Racing. He's now got seven top-five finishes, one short of last year's total while an average finish of 11.2 is his best since Busch's second Cup championship in 2019.

Yellow: RFK Racing. Both Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher issued a master class on drafting to the front, leading a total of 58 laps between them. Halfway through this race, it looked like Keselowski would earn his first win since transitioning to driver/owner within the renowned Roush Racing program.

Instead, the weather didn't work their way, forcing late pit stops for fuel that kept them from fighting back to the front in time. Runs of sixth and 15th left both wondering what might have been.

Red: Harrison Burton. The sophomore squandered a season-best fifth place starting spot after spinning alone on the backstretch on lap 18. A 28th-place result, four laps off the pace, is his fifth straight without a top 20, putting him on the hot seat with a Wood Brothers Racing operation expecting more.

Speeding Ticket: Rain. One week after facing criticism for when they chose to stop the race in Chicago, NASCAR faced another subjective call with Mother Nature bearing down on the speedway. It looked like there was time to go green again after a late wreck involving Bubba Wallace, Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. but instead, officials chose to wait it out with rain approaching and not chance it.

That saved a potential embarrassing wreck under downpours, as we've seen in recent races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Daytona. But it left both fans and drivers upset, some claiming favoritism toward Hendrick while others felt they would have raced differently had they known NASCAR would get that conservative. Tough call for the sport either way.

Oops!

Kyle Larson got himself into hot water after losing it off turn four, sending the No. 5 car around and triggering a multi-car wreck midway through stage two.

But the real damage, sounding like a loud explosion came when Larson limped around to pit road only to have his right front tire explode before getting there.

The incident continues one of the most up-and-down seasons in Cup history. Larson has led the second-most laps this year, behind only Byron (592), and has tied him for the most top-five finishes with eight. But he also has a NASCAR-high six DNFs, all due to crashes, and gotten involved in at least one incident in over half the races.

"Hate that I made the mistake there to put us in this position, but I was having fun up until the spin," Larson said. "I thought I was doing a decent job – finishing second in the stage [one]. Just wish I could have got to the end. Most of the time I feel like it's other peoples' fault why I DNF, but tonight it was my fault.

"Little bit of a bummer."