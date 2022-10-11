Chase Elliott was cruising out front toward his eighth career road course win. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was poised to advance despite an unusual mistake.

A billboard inside Charlotte Motor Speedway had other ideas.

That sign, falling down into the middle of the racetrack, caused a late caution that scrambled the field at the ROVAL. Christopher Bell, needing a win in order to advance, was nearly half-a-lap behind at the time. Two tumultuous restarts later, he wound up in victory lane as the NASCAR playoffs officially turned on its lid.

How do you go from also-ran to first in a little less than three green flag laps?

Step one: brilliant strategy by crew chief Adam Stevens to duck Bell down pit road for tires.

"We had to do something different than the cars in front of us," Stevens explained. "We needed a win... we had to do the opposite of what those guys were going to do. We weren't going to pass them on equal tires."

So, Bell gave up some track position while his crew did the rest, leaving him first among cars with fresh rubber in a brilliant move. But Bell still restarted in 12th, leaving 11 cars on old tires ahead of him.

That's when step number two came in: luck.

Bell was able to get a tremendous restart as Noah Gragson, Michael McDowell and others made contact in front of him.

"When I got into turn 1, my spotter did an amazing job," Bell explained. "They all started wrecking. He told me to stay tight to the middle, and that kept me out of all the junk in turn one."

By the time Bell made it through turn two, he was eighth. And the contact in front of him didn't stop. Elliott got tangled up with AJ Allmendinger battling for the lead before Tyler Reddick sent him spinning for good.

As others slowed to avoid the melee, Bell got aggressive, jumping up to third. By two laps to go, he was second, trailing only Kevin Harvick before another caution for Ty Dillon's wrecked car forced NASCAR Overtime.

Which led to step three: taking care of business with another incredible restart.

Bell cleared Harvick easily, building a 1.7-second margin of victory in less than two laps of green flag racing.

"Mind-blowing," was how Bell described the ending.

Bell's victory set the NASCAR playoff field aflame. Defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson suffered most, hitting the outside wall and breaking the toe link on his No. 5 car. Losing five laps to fix the problem, he finished 35th and was eliminated by Bell's breakthrough performance.

"Just extremely mad at myself," Larson said afterwards. "Because I let the team down a number of times this year and let them down in a big way today."

His elimination leaves just two former champions left in the eight-driver field: Elliott and Joey Logano. It also leaves an opening for Bell and others to sneak through in a year that's become a changing of the guard within this sport.

Traffic Report

Green: Fresh faces -- After years of inertia, NASCAR's Championship 4 looks very different this year. Only two of last year's finalists (Elliott and Denny Hamlin) made the cut while there are four new Round of 8 drivers this year: Bell, Chase Briscoe, William Byron and Ross Chastain. None of them are over the age of 30 and two of them made their first ever playoff appearance this year.

Yellow: William Byron -- Byron was spun out during the penultimate restart, caught up in a wild ending where he wound up a disappointing 16th. But his cushion entering the day (14 points) was enough to send him on through to the Round of 8. His thank you card should go to the NASCAR appeals panel, who eliminated his 25-point penalty last week for intentionally spinning Denny Hamlin under caution at Texas Motor Speedway.

Red: NASCAR Road Courses -- Charlotte completed a dismal debut for the Next Gen on this track type: just 10 lead changes, most of which occurred on the first lap of a restart or green flag pit stops.

"It was the type of day," Hamlin said, "Where basically wherever you got placed on the track was where you were going to run, unless someone made a mistake in front of you."

All six road courses this year produced a total of 58 lead changes, just one more than the Talladega race had last weekend alone (57). NASCAR can and should do more to make the Next Gen a better fit beyond the intermediate ovals where it's done so well.

Speeding Ticket: Stewart-Haas Racing -- A crazy ending overshadowed a potential shady move by SHR's Cole Custer in the No. 41 Chevrolet. Slowing suddenly on the backstretch, it appeared the move could have been made so Briscoe, his championship-contending teammate, could gain an additional two spots.

NASCAR has said they'll investigate the incident, although the Round of 8 will not be affected: Briscoe would have made the cut regardless. But NASCAR officials, leery of team orders which permeate series like Formula 1, need to put their foot down if they discover anything intentional.

Oops!

A steering problem derailed the title hopes of Daniel Suarez after his No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet ran inside the top 10 all race long. It took every bit of muscle for him to make his car turn, and even then, it didn't always work out. The No. 7 of Corey LaJoie learned the hard way, getting spun before letting frustration get the best of him.

The duo got involved in a heated argument after the race, even though LaJoie had little to complain about: he finished 12th, his career best on a road course, while Suarez found himself eliminated from title contention in 36th.

"The second half of the race was probably the most difficult race I've driven in my life," Suarez said. "But it is what it is."

At least both drivers still were able to multi-task and keep focused on what really matters: the fans.