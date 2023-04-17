Ryan Preece led more laps at Martinsville on Sunday than he had in his entire four-year NASCAR Cup Series career. Chase Briscoe held the lead when the final caution came out. Denny Hamlin had what appeared to be the fastest car much of the afternoon.

None of them wound up in victory lane.

Instead, the honor went to Kyle Larson, the first win for him at a place where his career average finish is just 18.2. Only the large superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega have been worse for Larson among tracks where he has five or more career starts.

"I've got tons of laps around here, and not many top 10s," Larson explained. "Honestly probably more races where I have finished a lap down than on the lead lap. So, it's been difficult... when you can win at a place like this, it is definitely up there. I was teared up the whole last lap."

Larson had a little luck on his side, as a wreck for J.J. Yeley's spin set up a final run to the finish on strategy. Crew chief Cliff Daniels nailed the call, a two-tire stop that got Larson the track position needed to get toward the front. It's the first time since 1984, Hendrick Motorsports' first year of existence, that their No. 5 car reached victory lane.

Left in Larson's wake were a lot of disappointed drivers who missed a prime opportunity to snag a playoff spot. Preece suffered the biggest loss, simply unstoppable in leading the first 135 laps from the pole until a pit road speeding penalty derailed his afternoon.

"I pride myself on not making mistakes," Preece said. "So that was pretty brutal... really felt like we could have swept the stages and ran top three or top five. We were just as good as anybody."

Instead, he wound up 15th, remaining some 66 points out of playoff position.

Briscoe took the mantle where his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate left off, leading 109 laps on the afternoon despite driving with a broken middle finger. But the No. 14 team simply lost too much track position on the final pit road scramble for Briscoe to climb back into contention.

"That caution came out and when you're the leader, it's just so hard," he explained after ending up fifth. "It's not a super definitive decision [on what to do]. Tires last better than guys think."

Hamlin, like Briscoe, suffered back in traffic at the end after never getting clean air down the stretch. It left the 42-year-old driver, who's gone winless since last May, outspoken about the aerodynamics that have crippled far too many NASCAR races in 2023.

"You just can't pass," fourth-place Hamlin said. "Thirty, 40-lap tires and you could just stay up front. Cars that I was lapping restarted out at the front and you just can't pass them. That's an aerodynamic problem we gotta figure out. This is the new NASCAR where you... just get out front, don't mess up on pit road, don't mess up your strategy and you'll win."

Like it or not, it's exactly what the No. 5 team did on Sunday, stepping in to take the coveted Martinsville grandfather clock so many others let slip through their grasp.

Traffic Report

Green: Joey Logano -- Logano is the prime example of one of those "lap-down" drivers Hamlin was talking about. In 32nd at the end of the first stage, the reigning Cup champ was simply awful until a lucky caution during a set of green-flag pit stops granted him unexpected track position. Logano rode that all the way to second place, even leading for a bit with old tires until Larson became impossible to hold off.

Yellow: Bubba Wallace -- A ninth for Bubba gives him back-to-back top-12 finishes for the first time all season. But it was also a case of what might have been after a midrace pit road speeding penalty derailed one of the few cars all day who could pass.

Red: Austin Cindric -- Dreadful from the start, he produced one of the worst performances we've ever seen from a healthy Team Penske Ford. Nine races in, this sophomore remains without a top-5 finish in a year that's seen him lead just seven laps.

Speeding Ticket: Martinsville itself -- This iconic short track should be a highlight of the NASCAR Cup schedule. Instead, since the advent of the Next Gen, the excitement about racing here has largely been deflated. Only 10 lead changes and limited passing near the front of the field negated any enthusiasm from how tweaks to the short track package injected fresh excitement at both Richmond and Bristol these past two weeks.

"They gave us a box with cars that are all identical," explained Logano. "Well, we're all gonna end up running that same speed for the most part. When all the cars are within a tenth of each other, you can't pass. There's got to be more speed differential through the field."

Oops!

Typically, Martinsville mayhem leads to paybacks, crumpled sheet metal and frustrated drivers. But in a sign of how untraditional Sunday's race was, it was a tire -- yes, a tire -- causing the most problems.

It was a rogue Goodyear, off Anthony Alfredo's car, that forced NASCAR to throw the yellow flag smack in the middle of green-flag pit stops. The big winners from it with 96 laps remaining were those who hadn't stopped: Daniel Suarez, Wallace, Logano, Michael McDowell and Martin Truex Jr.

Many of those drivers had been struggling at the back of the pack all day; this yellow left all five of them 19th or better by the finish. They have Alfredo's Live Fast Motorsports crew to thank, although the No. 78 team paid the price: two of their crew members will be forced to serve a two-race suspension under NASCAR rules.