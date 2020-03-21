NASCAR Cup Championship picks, predictions 2020: Legendary expert fading Kyle Busch, backing Jimmie Johnson

The 2020 NASCAR Cup season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the battle for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Championship has begun. Some drivers like Denny Hamlin, who won the Daytona 500, have started strong, while others have surged recently. Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, is the favorite to win the 2020 title at 9-2 in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Championship odds from William Hill.

Defending Cup champion Kyle Busch is the second favorite at 11-2, while Joey Logano (6-1), Martin Truex Jr. (13-2) and Chase Elliott (15-2) round out the top five. With so little separating the top choices and with so much of the season still to go once driving resumes, you'll want to check out the NASCAR Cup Championship predictions from the red-hot Micah Roberts, the legendary Vegas bookmaker who pioneered wagering on racing, before locking in any 2020 NASCAR picks of your own.

Roberts has had a scorching start to the 2020 NASCAR season, with his top pick winning the first two races. In the season-opening Daytona 500, he nailed winner Denny Hamlin at 10-1 odds, and one week later in the Pennzoil 400 he hit Logano at 13-2.

Roberts also is coming off a huge 2019 NASCAR season. Those who wagered $100 on Roberts' predicted winner in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $4,000) finished with a profit of $2,100. In addition, those who put down $50 on each of Roberts' top four choices in each of the 40 NASCAR races last year (an investment of $8,000) were up $3,400. Anyone who has followed his picks is up huge year after year.

Now, Roberts has analyzed the NASCAR Cup Championship odds and identified who to bet on and bet against.

2020 NASCAR Cup Championship expert picks

One shocker: Roberts is fading Kyle Busch, the defending champion who's one of the favorites to win the championship at 11-2.

"Despite a second at Fontana and a third at Phoenix, Busch still didn't look as if he had a winning car," Roberts told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Roberts is high on Jimmie Johnson, even though he's a long shot at 14-1.

"I didn't bet him at 40-1 at the beginning of the season due to uncertainty with how the Hendrick cars would perform with the 550 horsepower package they struggled with in 2019, but I'm a believer now," Roberts told SportsLine. "The seven-time Cup Champion was fifth at Las Vegas and seventh at Fontana with a car capable of winning both. Johnson winning a title would break a tie with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for most career championships and be one of the greatest stories in NASCAR history."

How to make 2020 NASCAR Cup Championship predictions

Roberts' top pick is a driver who has never won the Cup Championship. "The Playoff schedule looks as if it's tailor-made for him," Roberts says. Anyone who backs this driver could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 NASCAR Cup Championship? And which long shot stuns NASCAR?

2020 NASCAR odds to win

Kevin Harvick 9-2

Kyle Busch 11-2

Joey Logano 6-1

Martin Truex Jr. 13-2

Chase Elliott 15-2

Denny Hamlin 17-2

Brad Keselowski 10-1

Kyle Larson 14-1

Jimmie Johnson 14-1

Alex Bowman 15-1

Ryan Blaney 17-1

William Byron 20-1

Kurt Busch 35-1

Erik Jones 40-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Matt DiBenedetto 50-1

Christopher Bell 125-1

Cole Custer 150-1

Tyler Reddick 250-1

Austin Dillon 250-1

Ryan Newman 300-1

Chris Buescher 500-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 500-1

Ty Dillon 2500-1

Ryan Preece 2500-1

Bubba Wallace 2500-1

Brennan Poole 5000-1

John Hunter Nemechek 5000-1

Michael McDowell 5000-1

Field (any other driver) 300-1