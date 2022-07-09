Chase Elliott has been awarded the pole for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway after heavy rain washed out qualifying on Saturday afternoon. By virtue of the NASCAR rulebook, the starting lineup was set by the rulebook's qualifying metric, meaning that Elliott will start on pole by virtue of his run last week at Road America.

Elliott will be flanked on the front row by Ross Chastain, while Tyler Reddick will start fourth after winning last week at Road America. William Byron, who won the spring race at Atlanta, will start 13th.

With Saturday's washout, this year saw Atlanta qualifying be rained out in both the springtime and summer. Qualifying for Atlanta's spring race was also rained out, with Chase Briscoe being awarded the pole as a result. Briscoe will start 14th on Sunday.

Two teams had issues in pre-qualifying tech inspection, with both Garrett Smithley and B.J. McLeod's cars failing inspection twice. As a result, both Smithley's Rick Ware Racing team and McLeod's Live Fast Motorsports teams have lost pit selection and had a crew member ejected from the weekend.

Quaker State 400 starting lineup