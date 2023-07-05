Denny Hamlin won the pole for the inaugural Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, posting a lap of 88.435 (89.557 mph) to win his third pole of the 2023 season and the 39th of his Cup career. Hamlin's lap of record came as time expired during qualifying, making for a dramatic ending as Hamlin and Tyler Reddick denied V8 Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen the pole in his Cup debut.

While Hamlin and Reddick took the front row, it was van Gisbergen along with fellow international racing star Jenson Button who were the stars of the show in Saturday's practice and qualifying session. van Gisbergen was fastest in practice before nearly winning the pole for his very first NASCAR race of any kind, settling in third starting spot. 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button, making his second career Cup start, was third in practice and went on to qualify eighth.

While van Gisbergen and Button excelled, several NASCAR regulars found out the hard way how unforgiving street course racing can be. William Byron, Austin Cindric, Justin Haley and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. all had major accidents in practice, with neither Stenhouse nor Haley being able to make a lap in qualifying due to the damage they suffered. Then, time trials would see two hard accidents after Chase Elliott missed the corner in Turn 8 and Kevin Harvick did the same in Turn 1.

That series of accidents ensured that several contenders will have to come from the rear of the field on Sunday, a group that also includes Nashville winner Ross Chastain. Chastain was the second slowest of all drivers to make a qualifying time and will have to come from deep in the field in 34th.

Grant Park 220 starting lineup