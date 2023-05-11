Long before there was a Daytona or a Talladega, or even before there was a Charlotte or an Atlanta, Darlington Raceway was the embodiment of a modern, major superspeedway for what a stock car was capable of. When it was built in 1950, NASCAR's original superspeedway was unlike any challenge the stock car racers of the southeast had ever taken on -- and all these years later, it still isn't.

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its first trip of the season to Darlington for this Sunday's Goodyear 400, renewing a tradition that encompasses virtually the entire history of NASCAR. Across the sport's history, many of the very greatest to have ever driven a stock car have been able to put their car right up against Darlington's wall and ride the fine line between glory at NASCAR's oldest major speedway and the Darlington Stripe, the bitter kiss of The Lady in Black to a driver who steps over the edge and into the wall.

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington

Date: Sun., May 14

Location: Darlington Raceway -- Darlington, S.C.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to Watch



This race weekend marks one of the most anticipated on the schedule in NASCAR's annual throwback weekend honoring the sport's history and heritage. That means there's all sorts of fragments of stock car racing history to enjoy for fans young and old, watching from the grandstands, and watching on television alike.



20 years after their epic battle for the win resulted in the closest finish in Cup Series history, Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch will serve as Sunday's honorary starters. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will serve as the honorary pace car driver, while four great drivers will serve as guest analysts for FS1's broadcast: Richard and Kyle Petty in Stage 1, Carl Edwards in Stage 2 and Bill Elliott in Stage 3.



There is even a throwback driver in the field this weekend, as Ryan Newman will make his first Cup start since the end of the 2021 season. Newman, who was recently announced to be running a limited schedule for Rick Ware Racing, will add to the nostalgia factor by running a throwback paint scheme to his first career win at New Hampshire in 2002.

20 years after their epic battle for the win resulted in the closest finish in Cup Series history, Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch will serve as Sunday's honorary starters. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will serve as the honorary pace car driver, while four great drivers will serve as guest analysts for FS1's broadcast: Richard and Kyle Petty in Stage 1, Carl Edwards in Stage 2 and Bill Elliott in Stage 3. There is even a throwback driver in the field this weekend, as Ryan Newman will make his first Cup start since the end of the 2021 season. Newman, who was recently announced to be running a limited schedule for Rick Ware Racing, will add to the nostalgia factor by running a throwback paint scheme to his first career win at New Hampshire in 2002. Speaking of memories, right now's a good time to remember a turning point in Ross Chastain's career. After overachieving in a JD Motorsports car throughout the 2018 season, Chastain was given the opportunity to make select starts for Chip Ganassi Racing's Xfinity Series team starting at Darlington. Chastain dominated by leading 90 of 147 laps, but his chances to win evaporated when he tangled with Kevin Harvick -- who was less than thrilled with Chastain's level of aggression -- late in the going.



Through this saga, it's helped that Chastain has been fast enough to cash the checks that his driving has been writing. And it just so happens that Darlington is one of his best tracks: A third-place run in the 2021 Southern 500 showed that Chastain was building towards great things, and last year he led 26 laps in this race before a self-spin racing for the lead off Turn 2 ended what could have been a winning performance.



A win for Chastain would be very well timed not only in light of recent events, but also because it's been awhile since Chastain has won even as he's ascended to NASCAR's most relevant driver. Chastain is currently riding a 38-race winless streak that dates back to his second career win last April at Talladega.

Fast forward to now, and Chastain is the Cup Series points leader and has quickly become one of the top drivers in all of NASCAR. But he's also averaging an issue with another driver per week. Through this saga, it's helped that Chastain has been fast enough to cash the checks that his driving has been writing. And it just so happens that Darlington is one of his best tracks: A third-place run in the 2021 Southern 500 showed that Chastain was building towards great things, and last year he led 26 laps in this race before a self-spin racing for the lead off Turn 2 ended what could have been a winning performance. A win for Chastain would be very well timed not only in light of recent events, but also because it's been awhile since Chastain has won even as he's ascended to NASCAR's most relevant driver. Chastain is currently riding a 38-race winless streak that dates back to his second career win last April at Talladega. Should Chastain pick up a win, it would also make him the 10th different driver to win a race this season and the 10th different driver to earn a spot on NASCAR's playoff grid. Those playoff spots are quickly starting to disappear, as wins by Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin the past two weeks have left seven playoff spots open.



11 winners from last season -- Chastain, Harvick, Chris Buescher, Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman -- have yet to pick up their first win of the season this year. Ryan Blaney, who is on a winless streak dating back to 2021, is currently seventh in points and has two runner-up finishes already this year. Combine that with other drivers who have already contended for wins this year like Brad Keselowski, and you have a pool of drivers capable of taking a playoff spot that feels like it encompasses virtually the entire Cup Series garage.



Granted, the expansion of different winners in a season always means a greater pool of candidates for repeat winners and more opportunities to preserve the playoff status quo. But if the playoff grid reaches 10 different winners by All-Star Weekend, that'll help lay the foundation of what could be another fierce battle to make the playoffs throughout the summer.

Pick to Win

(Odds via Caesars Sportsbook)

Denny Hamlin (+550): You can call this betting the hot hand if you like, but two consecutive wins for Toyota and three top fives in the last four races for Hamlin has me bullish on his chances to earn back-to-back wins after last week's thriller at Kansas. Hamlin is among the best of his generation at Darlington, as he's been terrific at this track from the first time he got in a Busch Series car here in 2004, and he now has four Darlington wins -- three of which came in the Southern 500 -- on his resume.

Darlington is known to reward those drivers who have an outright knack for it, as Hamlin has repeatedly shown. If he does it again this weekend, Hamlin will build on both his Darlington and overall NASCAR legacy with the 50th win of his career.