gettyimages-1395932393.jpg
Getty Images

Joey Logano has won the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, posting a lap of 28.805 (170.720 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to earn the pole for the first time in nearly three full years. Logano was able to knock Christopher Bell off the pole with a handful of cars remaining, and withstood a fast lap by Kyle Larson to assure him the top starting spot.

Logano's pole is the 23rd of his career and his first since Michigan in June of 2019. He is the eighth different pole winner this season, and the third former Cup champion to win a pole.

Darlington lived up to its billing as a treacherous racetrack in practice and qualifying, not even sparing two notable drivers. Kevin Harvick spun and suffered a flat left rear tire, damaging the rear diffuser as he drove his car back to the pits. Chase Elliott, meanwhile, crashed in Turn 3 after cutting a left rear tire. Neither driver made a qualifying attempt, joining B.J. McLeod in not making a lap.

Four teams had issues in pre-qualifying tech inspection: Harvick, Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell, and Alex Bowman's teams all failed inspection twice, leading to them losing pit selection and having a crew member ejected from the weekend.

Goodyear 400 starting lineup

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #18 - Kyle Busch
  6. #45 - Kurt Busch
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #24 - William Byron
  10. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  11. #43 - Erik Jones
  12. #10 - Aric Almirola
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #3 - Austin Dillon
  15. #48 - Alex Bowman
  16. #34 - Michael McDowell
  17. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  18. #17 - Chris Buescher
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  20. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  21. #42 - Ty Dillon
  22. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  23. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  24. #16 - Daniel Hemric
  25. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  26. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  28. #41 - Cole Custer
  29. #31 - Justin Haley
  30. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  33. #77 - Landon Cassill
  34. #9 - Chase Elliott
  35. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  36. #78 - B.J. McLeod