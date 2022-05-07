Joey Logano has won the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, posting a lap of 28.805 (170.720 MPH) in the final round of qualifying to earn the pole for the first time in nearly three full years. Logano was able to knock Christopher Bell off the pole with a handful of cars remaining, and withstood a fast lap by Kyle Larson to assure him the top starting spot.

Logano's pole is the 23rd of his career and his first since Michigan in June of 2019. He is the eighth different pole winner this season, and the third former Cup champion to win a pole.

Darlington lived up to its billing as a treacherous racetrack in practice and qualifying, not even sparing two notable drivers. Kevin Harvick spun and suffered a flat left rear tire, damaging the rear diffuser as he drove his car back to the pits. Chase Elliott, meanwhile, crashed in Turn 3 after cutting a left rear tire. Neither driver made a qualifying attempt, joining B.J. McLeod in not making a lap.

Four teams had issues in pre-qualifying tech inspection: Harvick, Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell, and Alex Bowman's teams all failed inspection twice, leading to them losing pit selection and having a crew member ejected from the weekend.

