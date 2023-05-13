gettyimages-1489797275.jpg
Martin Truex Jr. won the pole for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 29.028 (169.409 mph) in the final round of qualifying to beat Bubba Wallace for the top starting spot by just over a tenth of a second. Truex's pole is his first of the 2023 season and the 21st of his Cup career.

Truex and Wallace claimed the front row for the premiere event of NASCAR's throwback weekend despite the fact that both are driving present-day paint schemes this weekend. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driving a throwback to the UPS Ford driven by Dale Jarrett in 2001, led the way among those in throwback paint schemes in third.

Two teams failed pre-qualifying tech inspection on Friday evening, with the most severe immediate penalty being assessed to Tyler Reddick's No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota as NASCAR elected to eject crew chief Billy Scott from the race weekend. Ty Gibbs' No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing team also lost a crewmember for the weekend, and both teams lost pit selection for the weekend. Reddick would qualify ninth with interim crew chief Dave Rogers calling the shots, while Gibbs qualified 13th.

Also of note was Ryan Newman, who is making his first Cup Series start since 2021 this weekend after recently being named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers. Newman qualified 26th for his first of five races behind the wheel of Rick Ware Racing's No. 51 Ford.

Goodyear 400 starting lineup

  1. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  2. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  3. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  4. #24 - William Byron
  5. #1 - Ross Chastain
  6. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  7. #5 - Kyle Larson
  8. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  9. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  12. #8 - Kyle Busch
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  14. #21 - Harrison Burton
  15. #22 - Joey Logano
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #10 - Aric Almirola
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #34 - Michael McDowell
  20. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  21. #9 - Chase Elliott
  22. #31 - Justin Haley
  23. #48 - Josh Berry
  24. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  25. #2 - Austin Cindric
  26. #51 - Ryan Newman
  27. #17 - Chris Buescher
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  30. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  31. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  32. #41 - Ryan Preece
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  35. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  36. #15 - Brennan Poole