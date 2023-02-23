In a Hollywood ending, the expectation is not that the audience will be gently worked towards a subtle and quiet conclusion to a film. Instead, the audience expects a thrilling climax that elevates their senses and a satisfactory conclusion that leaves an impression on them for years to come.

That kind of ending is what Southern California race fans and beyond will descend upon Auto Club Speedway hoping to see this weekend. The NASCAR Cup Series' second race of the season, the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway, will mark the final race on the Fontana, Calif. speedway's original two-mile configuration that debuted in 1997. NASCAR is going ahead with plans to redevelop the speedway into a half-mile short track, a project which will result in the speedway not having any NASCAR races in 2024 and potentially beyond.

Once regarded as an ugly duckling of NASCAR's 1990s track-building boom, Auto Club Speedway turned into a beautiful swan as its asphalt aged and its groove widened to create massive tire wear and passing opportunities across nearly five lanes of usable racetrack. The result has been years of exciting races and the track becoming a fan and competitor favorite, one which will be missed as the track's first iteration reaches the end of the road after over a quarter century.

An ode to Auto Club

With this weekend marking the final race at the original Auto Club Speedway, plenty will be made of the track's history and the many highlights it has been the site of throughout the years. In NASCAR, that history has included some thrilling finishes as well as historically significant victories.

Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch both earned their first Cup wins at Auto Club Speedway, doing so in 2002 and 2005 respectively, and Busch would earn the 200th win of his career across all of NASCAR's top three national series here in 2019. Four times in five years from 2011 to 2015, races at this speedway were decided by a last lap pass, including in 2013 when Busch capitalized on an intense duel between Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin to win in the final corner.

Auto Club Speedway also has a major place in auto racing history overall, as it was the site of the closed course record set in 2000 when Gil de Ferran posted a lap of 241.428 MPH in qualifying for a CART race, the fastest speed ever recorded in an official race meeting. Auto Club Speedway hosted many IndyCar and CART races throughout the years, a number of which decided series championships in open-wheel competition.

However, the speedway's history is not necessarily a bed of roses: In the 2000s, fan sentiment against the track turned sharply when NASCAR made the ill-fated decision to give Auto Club Speedway the Labor Day Weekend date that had traditionally belonged to the Southern 500 at Darlington, a move which outraged and deeply alienated NASCAR's core fanbase in the Southeast. It didn't help matters that the on-track product was largely lacking throughout the track's first decade until its asphalt began to age and its groove began to widen out.

The darkest chapter in track history came in 1999 when Greg Moore, a rising young star and fan favorite in open-wheel racing, was killed early in the CART season finale when his car flipped into a concrete wall on the backstretch. The accident helped lead to swaths of infield grass on major speedways being paved in order to prevent similar accidents.

Get a grip

This race last year was the first for the Next Gen car on an intermediate speedway, and it was made clear just how on-edge drivers were in the Next Gen car compared to its more stable predecessor in the Gen 6. A lesser ability for the Next Gen car to self-correct when sideways combined with Auto Club's low-grip surface led to many self spins and wrecks, creating a total of 12 cautions -- tied for the track record set in 2008.

Teams and drivers have learned a lot about the Next Gen car since then, and some of the technical glitches that showed up in last year's race -- such as an inability to drive back to the pits with a tire down -- aren't likely to emerge again. However, the surface at Auto Club Speedway amplifies driver skill in handling a loose racecar as well as the propensity for driver error.

Expect drivers who are skilled at handling loose racecars and running right up against the wall to make up time, such as Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick, to heavily factor into the outcome of this race. Larson has won twice at Auto Club Speedway including last year, while Reddick led a race-high 90 laps last year but a cut tire ended his chances of winning.

Whack weather

Albert Hammond would say that it never rains in Southern California -- let alone snows -- but this weekend will see an enormously unusual weather event near Auto Club Speedway. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for 100 inches of snow to hit Mt. Baldy Resort -- a less than 30 mile drive from Auto Club Speedway -- in a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday, slamming the mountains surrounding the speedway with virtually unprecedented levels of snowfall.

Down on ground level, that means cold temperatures all weekend and a 90% chance of rain on Saturday that will jeopardize Cup qualifying as well as the Xfinity Series race. While the current forecast calls for partly sunny skies on Sunday, whether or not any rain finds its way into cracks in the asphalt and creates weepers that hold moisture and complicate track drying efforts or track conditions bears monitoring.

Pick to win

Kyle Busch (+1000): Kyle Busch has four career wins at Auto Club Speedway, and this race provides his first opportunity to demonstrate if he can elevate Richard Childress Racing beyond the form they showed in 2022. That's a great baseline to have, as Tyler Reddick led the most laps in the No. 8 Chevrolet that Busch now drives while Austin Dillon came home with a second place finish. After missing out on his first Daytona 500 win last week, expect Busch to send a strong message this weekend that his move to RCR was the right one for his Cup career.