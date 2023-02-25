Christopher Bell was awarded the pole for Sunday's Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway after rain resulted in all Cup Series on-track activity scheduled for Saturday being cancelled. The starting line for Sunday's race was set per NASCAR's qualifying metric, which accounts for a driver's finish and fastest lap in the previous race as well as owner's points.

Bell will be joined on the front row by Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who will start on the front row of a Cup race for the first time since the 2021 Coca-Cola 600. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start third. Kyle Larson, who won last year's race at Fontana, will start 15th.

As Saturday's planned qualifying session had been set to be the final one in the history of Auto Club Speedway's original two-mile configuration, all existing track records will now be preserved in perpetuity. Kurt Busch won the most poles in track history with four, while Kevin Harvick set the track record with a time of 38.147 (188.744 mph) in 2018.

Pala Casino 400 starting lineup