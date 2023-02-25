gettyimages-1467140710.jpg
Christopher Bell was awarded the pole for Sunday's Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway after rain resulted in all Cup Series on-track activity scheduled for Saturday being cancelled. The starting line for Sunday's race was set per NASCAR's qualifying metric, which accounts for a driver's finish and fastest lap in the previous race as well as owner's points.

Bell will be joined on the front row by Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who will start on the front row of a Cup race for the first time since the 2021 Coca-Cola 600. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start third. Kyle Larson, who won last year's race at Fontana, will start 15th.

As Saturday's planned qualifying session had been set to be the final one in the history of Auto Club Speedway's original two-mile configuration, all existing track records will now be preserved in perpetuity. Kurt Busch won the most poles in track history with four, while Kevin Harvick set the track record with a time of 38.147 (188.744 mph) in 2018.

Pala Casino 400 starting lineup

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #48 - Alex Bowman
  5. #17 - Chris Buescher
  6. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  7. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  11. #51 - Cody Ware
  12. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  15. #5 - Kyle Larson
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #10 - Aric Almirola
  18. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric
  20. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  21. #8 - Kyle Busch
  22. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  23. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  24. #21 - Harrison Burton
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #34 - Michael McDowell
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #31 - Justin Haley
  30. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  31. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  32. #24 - William Byron
  33. #9 - Chase Elliott
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  36. #77 - Ty Dillon