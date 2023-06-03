gettyimages-1495665285.jpg
Kyle Busch won the pole for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway during qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 32.802 seconds (137.187 MPH) to win his first Cup pole in nearly four full years. Busch's pole is the 33rd of his career and his first since Phoenix in the fall of 2019.

Busch edged Coca-Cola 600 winner Ryan Blaney for the pole by .008 seconds, with Blaney earning the outside pole despite issues in pre-qualifying tech inspection. Blaney's car failed tech inspection twice, leading to the ejection of his car chief and the loss of pit selection for the No. 12 team. Brad Keselowski's No. 6 team also had the same issue and incurred the same penalty.

Saturday marked a disappointing first outing for Corey LaJoie as the substitute driver for Chase Elliott (suspension), as he would only manage to post the 30th fastest time in practice before posting the same result in qualifying after scrubbing the wall on the exit of turn four. LaJoie will start just behind his usual car driven by Carson Hocevar, who will start his Cup Series debut in 26th.

Enjoy Illinois 300 starting lineup

  1. #8 - Kyle Busch
  2. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  10. #2 - Austin Cindric
  11. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  12. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  13. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  14. #21 - Harrison Burton
  15. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #34 - Michael McDowell
  22. #5 - Kyle Larson
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #10 - Aric Almirola
  25. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  26. #7 - Carson Hocevar
  27. #17 - Chris Buescher
  28. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  29. #41 - Ryan Preece
  30. #9 - Corey LaJoie
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  33. #77 - Ty Dillon
  34. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  35. #15 - Gray Gaulding
  36. #51 - J.J. Yeley