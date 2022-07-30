Tyler Reddick won the pole for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis on Saturday morning, laying down a lap of 88.354 (99.378 MPH) to win the pole by almost three full tenths over Austin Cindric. Reddick's pole is his first of 2022 and the second of his career, with the first having come on another road course at Circuit of the Americas in 2021.

Qualifying was paced by several of the Cup Series' first-time winners this season, with Reddick, Cindric, and Chase Briscoe all taking the first three starting spots. New Hampshire winner Christopher Bell qualified fourth, while another young driver put in a very impressive qualifying time.

Todd Gilliland made the final round of qualifying and earned the ninth starting spot, the best qualifying effort of his young Cup career. That came as all three Rookie of the Year contenders qualified in the top 15, with Cindric qualifying second and Harrison Burton qualifying 13th.

Ty Gibbs, subbing for the injured Kurt Busch for the second week in a row, qualified 26th. Former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, making his Cup Series debut in Team Hezeberg's No. 26, qualified 36th.

Kvyat was one of three cars to have issues in pre-qualifying tech inspection, with Kvyat's car as well as the Kaulig Racing cars driven by Justin Haley and defending Indianapolis winner A.J. Allmendinger failing inspection twice. As a result, all three teams have lost pit selection and had a crewmember ejected from the weekend.

Verizon 200 starting lineup