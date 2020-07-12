Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Ryan Blaney talks supporting Bubba Wallace ( 2:01 )

All eyes will be on two drivers when the cars line up at the start of Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky on Sunday: Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin. The two have collectively won seven of the last 12 races in the NASCAR Cup Series, a dominant stretch that has put the two at the top of the standings in terms of win total with four each.

Of the two, its Harvick that has benefited most recently from a win streak, winning two of the last three races (three of the last seven overall) with his most recent victory coming on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It's no surprise, then that Harvick leads all drivers in odds to win Sunday's race at +400. After him is Kyle Busch at +550, and Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., who are tied at +650.

In addition to looking to increase their winning streaks, both Hamlin and Harvick are looking for one thing that's eluded both drivers in their careers thus far: a Cup Series win at Kentucky Speedway.

How to watch Quaker State 400

When: July 12, 2:30 p.m.

Where: Kentucky Speedway

Channel: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)