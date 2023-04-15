Ryan Preece won the pole for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway in qualifying on Saturday afternoon, posting a lap of 19.979 to win his first career Cup Series pole. Preece's first pole comes in his 124th career start, and he becomes the first driver to earn his first pole at Martinsville since Scott Riggs did so in the spring of 2005.

Preece led a strong qualifying effort by Stewart-Haas Racing as a whole, as all four SHR cars made it to the final round of qualifying and earned top 10 starting spots. Aric Almirola will start third and Chase Briscoe will start fourth, while Kevin Harvick will start seventh.

Chase Elliott, making his return to the driver's seat after missing six races with a fractured tibia suffered in a snowboarding accident, timed in at a 20.384 and qualified 24th. NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Zane Smith qualified 33rd in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 vacated by Cody Ware, who was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR earlier this week after being arrested for domestic assault.

Fresh off of a third-place qualifying run at Bristol, J.J. Yeley's No. 15 Ford was the only car to fail pre-qualifying inspection twice. The team has lost pit selection and a crew member, and Yeley will start shotgun on the field in 36th.

