Christopher Bell won the pole for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 37.232 (193.382 mph) in the final round to earn his second pole of the 2023 season. Both of Bell's poles have come in the last four races, with his first having come just weeks ago at New Hampshire.

The most major development of the day came prior to the start of practice and qualifying, as a driver change occurred in the Legacy Motor Club No. 42. After Noah Gragson was suspended for liking a meme that was in poor taste on his Instagram account, Josh Berry was hurriedly summoned as the substitute driver for Gragson's car. Berry qualified 35th for what will be his ninth Cup start of the season, all of which have come in fill-in duty.

The lone driver to have major issues in practice and qualifying was Corey LaJoie, who spun and hit the Turn 4 wall early in Group B practice. Despite the incident, LaJoie was able to make it out for time trials and earned the 31st starting spot.

FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup