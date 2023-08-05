gettyimages-1594539205.jpg
Christopher Bell won the pole for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 37.232 (193.382 mph) in the final round to earn his second pole of the 2023 season. Both of Bell's poles have come in the last four races, with his first having come just weeks ago at New Hampshire.

The most major development of the day came prior to the start of practice and qualifying, as a driver change occurred in the Legacy Motor Club No. 42. After Noah Gragson was suspended for liking a meme that was in poor taste on his Instagram account, Josh Berry was hurriedly summoned as the substitute driver for Gragson's car. Berry qualified 35th for what will be his ninth Cup start of the season, all of which have come in fill-in duty.

The lone driver to have major issues in practice and qualifying was Corey LaJoie, who spun and hit the Turn 4 wall early in Group B practice. Despite the incident, LaJoie was able to make it out for time trials and earned the 31st starting spot.

FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  4. #17 - Chris Buescher
  5. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  6. #22 - Joey Logano
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  12. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #5 - Kyle Larson
  18. #10 - Aric Almirola
  19. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #48 - Alex Bowman
  21. #2 - Austin Cindric
  22. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  23. #34 - Michael McDowell
  24. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #31 - Justin Haley
  27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #21 - Harrison Burton
  30. #62 - Austin Hill
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #51 - Cole Custer
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #42 - Josh Berry
  36. #15 - JJ Yeley
  37. #78 - Josh Bilicki