Much like the strands of a guitar in a skilled musician's hands, there is something about a race car at speed that pleases the senses. The sound of the engine as a driver accelerates down a straightaway has a harmonic quality, and its being repeated each lap creates a high-octane melody that complements one particular city just perfectly.

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series makes its way to the Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400 and its second race in Music City since the market returned to the Cup Series schedule in 2021. Just east of downtown Nashville, this 1.3-mile concrete oval presents a speedway with the characteristics of a much smaller track: A shorter than a normal mile-and-a-half speedway and with just 14 degrees of banking, drivers are challenged to remember their braking points on corner entry before trying to build speed through and off its corners.

How to watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville

Date: Sunday, June 26

Sunday, June 26 Location: Nashville Superspeedway -- Lebanon, Tennessee

Nashville Superspeedway -- Lebanon, Tennessee Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

5:00 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to Watch

If you go to Hattie B's in Nashville -- one of the newer spots that specializes in Nashville Hot Chicken -- one of the heat options that you can choose from is "Damn Hot," which describes what conditions at the racetrack this weekend will be.



As extreme heat engulfs the southeast at the start of summer, temperatures are set to be in the high 90s throughout race weekend in Nashville, with the sunshine blaring down at a 10 out of 10 UV Index. While fans and pit crews will be feeling the heat, the drivers will be feeling it much worse, as the internal temperatures of their cars will be well over 100 degrees.



NASCAR has somewhat accounted for this. This year's race at Nashville will start at 4 p.m. central time, which pushes the race into the evening and out of the time frame where the heat is at its most-intense. Even so, staying cool and hydrated will be essential for the entire field, and Sunday's race is set up to potentially be one of the most physically grueling of the entire season.

With Daniel Suarez's win at Sonoma, just four spots on the playoff grid now remain open to drivers on points, and those drivers who would normally feel secure in their points totals are now anything but. For example, Ryan Blaney isn't guaranteed a playoff berth despite being fourth in the points standings. Kevin Harvick, a dominant regular season champion two years ago, was bumped below the cutoff line by Suarez's Sonoma victory.



Here's the problem for those drivers -- in the 2000s, Nashville was well-known for creating first-time and surprise winners when it was primarily a stop on the Xfinity and Truck Series schedules. In the Xfinity Series alone, drivers who broke through and got their first win at Nashville included Greg Biffle (2001), Scott Riggs and Jack Sprague (2002), Jason Leffler (2004), Reed Sorenson and Clint Bowyer (2005), and Brad Keselowski (2008).



Last year, Larson led 264 of 300 laps in this race, picking up his third-straight win and his sixth-straight finish of second or better. This year, Larson has not been nearly so dominant. He currently sits seventh in points, and his six top 5s and eight top 10s are counteracted by four DNFs -- Two due to crashes and two due to engine failure.



Now, Larson is going to be without his crew chief for the next four races, as Cliff Daniels and two crewmembers were suspended after an improperly-installed wheel fell off Larson's car at Sonoma. It's now up to interim crew chief Kevin Meendering to help Larson find his form again, which he showed signs of doing by leading the closing laps of the Coca-Cola 600 and by winning the pole and dominating the early portion of the last race in Sonoma.

Pick to Win

Kyle Busch (+700): From the time he scored his first ARCA victory at this track as a 17-year old, Kyle Busch has had a sterling history at Nashville Superspeedway. Busch has five victories at this track and has contended for many more, including last summer when he scored the milestone 100th victory of his Xfinity Series career. Although Busch only finished 11th in the Cup race the next day, he did lead 10 laps, the most of any driver not named Larson.

Busch has a knack for this speedway, and it's also important to remember how he performed in the last race on a concrete oval. Busch led 103 laps last month at Dover, and looked like he might have had the car to beat before a caution during a green flag pit stop cycle cost him a chance at the win. Given Busch's history at Nashville and Toyota's speedway program rounding into form, it's safe to suggest that the adjective used to describe a usual night's activities on Lower Broadway could match the nickname of the driver in Victory Lane: Rowdy.