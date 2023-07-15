Christopher Bell won the pole for the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 30.524 (124.781 mph) in the final round to take the top starting spot over Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Bell's pole is the fifth of his Cup Series career and first of the 2023 season.

Bell's pole comes in a race where he is the defending winner, having led the final 42 laps at Loudon last July to earn his first of what ended up being three wins in 2022. New Hampshire has been one of Bell's best tracks overall, as he has five wins there between the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series.

Saturday's practice and qualifying session was a charmed one for Bell, but not so much for Kyle Busch. Busch got into the outside wall on the exit of Turn 2 during his practice run, prompting his team to have to repair the toe link in the right rear of his No. 8 Chevrolet. Although Busch would end up making the final round of qualifying, things unraveled for him yet again when he spun and backed into the outside wall on his lap of record.

Busch will start 10th despite his accident, and crew chief Randall Burnett told PRN that his team will attempt to repair his primary car rather than go to a backup.

The only car that had issues in pre-qualifying tech inspection was Noah Gragson's, with Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports reporting that Gragson's No. 42 failed inspection twice. Gragson had an engineer ejected from the race weekend and lost pit selection before qualifying 29th.

