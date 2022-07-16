gettyimages-1409146285.jpg
Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. won the pole for the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 29.964 (127.113 MPH) to beat Chase Elliott for the top spot and earn his first pole in four years.

Truex's pole is the 19th of his Cup Series career, and his first since he won the pole at Kentucky Speedway in July of 2018. It also marks his first-ever pole driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Truex led a Toyota tour de force in qualifying, as Toyota teams earned four of the top five starting spots. Joining Truex in the top five were Kurt Busch in third, Bubba Wallace in fourth, and Christopher Bell in fifth. Elliott was the top Chevrolet in second, while defending New Hampshire winner Aric Almirola led all Fords with a seventh-place qualifying run.

Ambetter 301 starting lineup

  1. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  2. #9 - Chase Elliott
  3. #45 - Kurt Busch
  4. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #10 - Aric Almirola
  8. #5 - Kyle Larson
  9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  10. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  11. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #34 - Michael McDowell
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #18 - Kyle Busch
  18. #1 - Ross Chastain
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  21. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #31 - Justin Haley
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  27. #48 - Alex Bowman
  28. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  29. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  30. #3 - Austin Dillon
  31. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  32. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  33. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  34. #77 - Josh Bilicki
  35. #42 - Ty Dillon
  36. #51 - Cody Ware