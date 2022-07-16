Martin Truex Jr. won the pole for the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in qualifying on Saturday, posting a lap of 29.964 (127.113 MPH) to beat Chase Elliott for the top spot and earn his first pole in four years.

Truex's pole is the 19th of his Cup Series career, and his first since he won the pole at Kentucky Speedway in July of 2018. It also marks his first-ever pole driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Truex led a Toyota tour de force in qualifying, as Toyota teams earned four of the top five starting spots. Joining Truex in the top five were Kurt Busch in third, Bubba Wallace in fourth, and Christopher Bell in fifth. Elliott was the top Chevrolet in second, while defending New Hampshire winner Aric Almirola led all Fords with a seventh-place qualifying run.

Ambetter 301 starting lineup