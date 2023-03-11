gettyimages-1472839867.jpg
Kyle Larson won the pole for the United Rentals 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, posting a lap of 27.642 seconds (130.237 MPH) to win his first pole of 2023 and keep up a weekend's worth of dominant speed. Larson was fastest in Friday's extended practice session before being fastest in both rounds of qualifying, at one point posting a lap of 27.324 in Group B before losing three tenths in the next round.

Larson's pace has come despite NASCAR confiscating the hood louvers from each of the four Hendrick Motorsports cars following practice on Friday. According to the sanctioning body, officials discovered a potential issue with the louvers that requires further examination, but the Hendrick cars were permitted to practice with the louvers they had before they were removed by officials following practice. In addition, Dustin Long of NBC Sports reported that the hood louvers from the Kaulig Racing No. 31 driven by Justin Haley were also confiscated prior to qualifying.

The hood louvers will be brought back to NASCAR's Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C. for further evaluation. While the Hendrick cars will face no penalties at the track in Phoenix, any potential penalties stemming from the louvers will be announced next week.

William Byron, one of the other Hendrick cars and last week's winner at Las Vegas, will start just behind Larson in third. Josh Berry, subbing for the injured Chase Elliott, qualified 17th alongside fellow Hendrick driver Alex Bowman in 18th.

United Rentals 500 starting lineup

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #24 - William Byron
  4. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain
  7. #34 - Michael McDowell
  8. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #43 - Erik Jones
  11. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  12. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  13. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  14. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  15. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  16. #22 - Joey Logano
  17. #9 - Josh Berry
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #17 - Chris Buescher
  22. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  25. #41 - Ryan Preece
  26. #31 - Justin Haley
  27. #21 - Harrison Burton
  28. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  29. #15 - Todd Gilliland
  30. #3 - Austin Dillon
  31. #10 - Aric Almirola
  32. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  33. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  34. #38 - Zane Smith
  35. #77 - Ty Dillon
  36. #51 - Cody Ware